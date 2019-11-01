Advocates celebrate the start of Oklahoma permitless gun law
Gun advocates attend a rally at the state Capitol to mark the start of a new law that allows most adults in Oklahoma to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 6:58PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gun rights advocates are celebrating the start of a new law that allows most adults in Oklahoma to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.
More than 100 people rallied outside the state capitol on Friday, the first day the law took effect.
An Oklahoma County judge and the state Supreme Court this week rejected Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe's requests to put the so-called "permitless carry" law on hold.
Supporters dubbed this type of law "constitutional carry." Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill that allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly.
Exceptions would include anyone in the country illegally or those convicted of certain crimes. Firearms would still be prohibited in public buildings, schools, professional sporting events, casinos and bars.
