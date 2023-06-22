Activists say they’ve identified hundreds of bodies left in the streets of West Darfur

In this photo provided by the U.K. Ministry of Defence, an army paramedic holds a baby following treatment, prior to evacuation, at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan, April 27, 2023. (PO Phot Arron Hoare/U.K. Ministry of Defence via AP) In this photo provided by the U.K. Ministry of Defence, an army paramedic holds a baby following treatment, prior to evacuation, at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan, April 27, 2023. (PO Phot Arron Hoare/U.K. Ministry of Defence via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social