Activists have Duterte in crosshairs with new law on harassment
In this Tuesday, June 11, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing the crowd at the 120th Philippine Independence Day celebrations south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:30AM EDT
MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine activists have welcomed a new law against a range of acts of sexual harassment that the president signed but they say ironically puts him in its crosshairs given his open history of crude sexual remarks and actions.
Philippine officials on Monday belatedly released a copy of Republic Act 11313, known as the "Safe Spaces Act," which President Rodrigo Duterte signed in April and penalizes such acts as catcalling, wolf-whistling and offensive sexual jokes. Duterte, however, is among those in the crosshairs of pro-women activists.
Activist Jean Enriquez says it's ironic for Duterte to sign such a law "because he is the primary purveyor of misogynism and catcalling."
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo says when Duterte "cracks jokes, it's intended to make people laugh, never to offend."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Building collapses in India; 2 dead, several feared trapped
- Atlanta FedEx driver transports shooting victims to hospital
- Activists have Duterte in crosshairs with new law on harassment
- Judge recommends US$14M award to neo-Nazi trolling victim
- Boris Johnson raises Brexit stakes with Irish border stance