

The Associated Press





French authorities have detained three women from feminist activist group Femen for "sexual exhibition" after they disrupted ceremonies featuring dozens of world leaders marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

A judicial official said the three are in custody pending further investigation Sunday. He would not comment on speculation that at least one made it through security barriers by pretending to be a photographer.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was quoted by BFM television as saying the woman were unarmed and security of the event was "in no way threatened." Paris police say thousands of security forces are deployed in the city for the WWI commemoration events and a planned protest.

One woman disrupted U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, walking on the road and shouting "fake peace maker" as the cars passed.