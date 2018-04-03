Active shooter at YouTube headquarters: police
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:47PM EDT
SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.
The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
More to come…
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018