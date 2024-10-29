World

    • Active shooter at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots fired

    Police were present outside the Four Seasons Hotel after gunshots were reported on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, where a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Police were present outside the Four Seasons Hotel after gunshots were reported on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, where a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Share
    ATLANTA -

    A man armed with several different weapons fired at least 15 gunshots through the walls and door and off the balcony of his apartment at a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta during a standoff Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody, police said.

    The 70-year-old suspect used a handgun, shotgun and rifle to fire shots during the altercation, Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference. Two police officers shot back during the exchange. One officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities didn't know whether either were shot, Schierbaum said.

    Police officers responded to a call around 10 a.m. about a mental health emergency in the residential area of the hotel in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, Schierbaum said. Officers were told that the suspect had been involved in an altercation with a hotel employee, he said.

    After police attempted to get the suspect to come to the door of his room and peacefully surrender, he started firing, Schierbaum said. The suspect also had multiple knives and threw at least one weapon off the balcony.

    The suspect eventually raised his hands, and a SWAT team went to his door and took him into custody, Schierbaum said.

    Police had set up a perimeter around the hotel and ordered a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents. They later lifted the advisory but asked people to avoid the area.

    Authorities are investigating the altercation as an aggravated assault, Schierbaum said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officers' use of force, he said.

    Nearby streets in the area will remain closed as authorities investigate, police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News