Across town from Westminster show dogs is a labour to save suffering ones

Staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit at the ASPCA hospital on April 21, 2023, on the Upper West Side neighbourhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit at the ASPCA hospital on April 21, 2023, on the Upper West Side neighbourhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social