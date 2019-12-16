NEW DELHI - Thousands of university students have flooded the streets of India's capital, while a southern state government led a march and demonstrators held a silent protest in the northeast to protest a new law giving citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India illegally to flee religious persecution in several neighbouring countries.

The protests in New Delhi followed a night of violent clashes between police and demonstrators at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Protesters who student organizers said were not students set three buses on fire and police stormed the university library, firing tear gas at students crouched under desks.