Acquitted Navy SEAL thanks Fox News, Trump for their support
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they leave a military court on Naval Base San Diego, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Julie Watson and Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 9:38AM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- The decorated Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq thanked Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump and two congressmen for their support during his trial.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher also told Fox & Friends on Wednesday he feels "blessed to have the support that I had this whole time from the country and from the troops."
Asked what his message might be to future Navy SEALS, Gallagher said "loyalty is a trait that seems to be lost."
The same military jurors who acquitted Gallagher Tuesday will now deliberate his punishment for the single charge on which he was convicted: posing with the militant's corpse.
