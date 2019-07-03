

Julie Watson and Brian Melley, The Associated Press





SAN DIEGO -- The decorated Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq thanked Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump and two congressmen for their support during his trial.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher also told Fox & Friends on Wednesday he feels "blessed to have the support that I had this whole time from the country and from the troops."

Asked what his message might be to future Navy SEALS, Gallagher said "loyalty is a trait that seems to be lost."

The same military jurors who acquitted Gallagher Tuesday will now deliberate his punishment for the single charge on which he was convicted: posing with the militant's corpse.

Melley contributed from Los Angeles.