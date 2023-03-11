Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, "all you saw was the flames."
Mind racing, she thought of the nearby filling station -- its gasoline pumps, its diesel and propane tanks.
"I kind of kept myself under control, told my kids, 'OK, guys, we have to leave,"' Bable says. "... The only thing I knew was I had to get my kids to safety. Take just the necessary things and get out of there."
Her voice catches, tears welling in weary eyes, as she describes the physical and emotional toll following the Feb. 3 disaster and subsequent chemical burn: eight days in a hotel and an uneasy return home; hoarseness, congestion, nausea and itchy rashes; inconclusive doctor visits; the "god-awful smell" that disturbs her at night; anger at train company Norfolk Southern over the crash and government agencies she thinks responded too slowly.
And constant fear -- to breathe the air, drink the water, let her 8-year-old son play outdoors. Fear for East Palestine, where her family has lived for four generations. Now, at 45, Bable is eager to move. So is her mother, who has been here even longer.
"We don't feel safe anymore," Bable says at Sprinklz On Top, a cozy downtown diner. She pulls a bottle of water from her jacket pocket and takes a sip. She won't drink from the tap these days.
She glances at a smartphone application that reports local air quality. "Just a couple of days ago, when it was so beautiful, I didn't dare to open my windows, because I didn't want the air to come in," she said.
Bable took a leave from her factory job to find another place to live.
"He loves to be out in the yard," she says, gesturing toward her son, Ashton.
"Now, we can't do that. ... I'm even afraid to cut that grass, because what's still left in the soil? It's just not right."
Heather Bable and her son Ashton poses for a photograph, Feb. 25, 2023 at Sprinklz On Top restaurant in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Bable's plight mirrors many in this village of 4,700 near the Pennsylvania line a month after 38 train cars derailed. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report blamed an overheated wheel bearing.
Several tanker cars carried hazardous chemicals that ignited or spilled. Days later, after evacuating thousands of residents nearby, crews vented and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, sending another black plume skyward.
Fear and mistrust still grip many in a community whipsawed by government assurances that the air and water are safe; warnings from activists like Erin Brockovich about coverups and danger for years to come; and social media misinformation.
"It's hard to know what the truth is," said Cory Hofmeister, 34, after Brockovich and attorneys seeking plaintiffs for litigation hosted a packed gathering at the high school that highlighted potential health risks.
Outrage against the railroad company, widely condemned for failing to prevent the disaster and doing too little afterward, is palpable. A married couple recently sold yard signs reading, "Together we stand against Norfolk Southern," from a sidewalk table to benefit the fire department. Business was brisk.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has expressed regret and pledged a thorough cleanup.
------------
Sherry Bable, 64, stands near the roadblock keeping gawkers from the derailment site. Her house is just down the street. Heather lives a couple blocks away with Ashton and her 25-year-old daughter, Paige.
"Every time I hear a train, all I keep thinking is, 'Oh my god, don't let nothing happen this time,'" Sherry says. "And I'm not the only one in town like that."
She gazes sadly at Sulphur Run, a creek near the railroad. Previously a popular wading spot, it's now among waterways getting "KEEP OUT" signs amid testing and cleanup.
Like her daughter, Sherry checks her phone for air quality data and images from a home camera trained on the street. It captures trucks, bulldozers and other vehicles entering and exiting the area. Nearly 4.85 million gallons (18.36 million litres) of liquid wastewater and 2,980 tons (2,703.41 metric tonnes) of soil have been hauled away, Gov. Mike DeWine's office says.
"That railroad company should buy all these houses, tear them down -- get families that's got kids first, get the elderly ones out, and then work with everybody else," Bable says. "Because I still say this stuff is going to cause cancer."
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Federal agencies say prolonged exposure to vinyl chloride -- primarily through inhalation -- is associated with increased risk of some cancers. But experts say living near a spill doesn't necessarily elevate risk. Proving links between individual cases and pollutants is hard.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Norfolk Southern has yet to report exactly how much vinyl chloride was released. EPA is monitoring air at 29 outdoor stations and tested it inside more than 600 homes, finding no vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride -- an irritant to the skin, eyes and nose that can be generated when vinyl chloride is burned. It ordered Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins, which may have been released during the February incineration.
University researchers from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon say their own sampling from a mobile lab picked up chemicals including vinyl chloride and acrolein -- a foul-smelling, probable carcinogen that can form during burning of fuels, wood and plastics.
Most readings fell below minimum-risk levels for people exposed less than a year. But acrolein levels were high enough in some places to raise long-term health concerns, said Albert Presto, a Carnegie Mellon mechanical engineering research professor.
EPA said its measurements temporarily registered slightly elevated acrolein concentrations but didn't consider them health risks.
Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio's health director, said in February that foul odors and symptoms such as headaches can be triggered by air contaminants at levels well below what's unsafe.
State officials also say no contaminants associated with the derailment were found in the municipal water supply or in 136 private wells. Norfolk Southern plans soil sampling, with farmland a priority.
None of that reassures the Bables.
After more than a week in a hotel, Sherry returned home. The next morning, she had congestion, a hoarse throat and itchy eyes, she said.
Since then, she's had irritating red skin patches, headaches and a "goopy" substance in her eyes.
Heather, interviewed three weeks after the crash, showed selfies of red face and neck splotches. The previous night, a powerful "burned plastic" stench woke her. The odors are worse at night, as cleanup work continues, she says.
Both women -- and Heather's children -- have visited doctors. An X-ray showed Sherry's lungs were clear. Both await blood test results but say their doctors weren't sure what to look for.
"That's one thing I hate about this," Sherry says. "Nobody's really getting any answers."
Officials say they're trying to provide them.
The state opened a free clinic where residents get medical exams and meet with mental health specialists and a toxicologist. State and federal teams also have distributed more than 2,200 informational flyers, according to EPA, which has an information center in town.
Ted Larson, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and Vidisha Parasram of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health were among federal and state teams knocking on doors in the area -- leaving behind flyers inviting residents to take a health assessment.
Larson and Parasram say they smelled chemicals near the railroad the day they arrived and don't doubt residents' health concerns.
"My daughter's 9," Parasram said. "I would want to fly her out of here and get her far, far away."
The Ohio Department of Health also is seeking health survey participants. Its questionnaire asks people about proximity to the crash and for how long, what kinds of odors they recalled, physical and mental symptoms and more.
With at least 320 surveys completed, officials said leading symptoms include headaches, anxiety, coughing, fatigue and skin irritation.
------------
Heather wants to move outside the danger zone. But her search for another house or apartment is going nowhere. She says many places take advantage of the situation and "are charging double or triple what we're paying."
She recalls growing up in East Palestine, a blue-collar community in the Appalachian foothills an hour northwest of Pittsburgh. Before the derailment, she considered it perfect for a family.
"It was peaceful," she says. "You could go to the ballgames. You could leave the kids out to play and you'd be out at night and you'd be listening to the crickets, the frogs. People were friendly."
The local economy seemed to be recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now, this happened ... and it just went back down," she says. "People are not wanting to come here. They're afraid."
Sherry and her husband are also considering leaving.
Her living room is piled with pallets of bottled water and she replaced her dogs' dishes, toys and bedding. She keeps them mostly indoors now.
But as long as she's around, she's determined to hold the railroad company and the government accountable. "They think we're ... little-town hicks," she says.
"They keep telling us that it's OK down here, the air quality. Now, I would like to see them come down here living in houses, especially right behind the crash site, see how they like it, and how safe they feel."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
A new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests it should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
Fear and mistrust still grip many in an Ohio community whipsawed by government assurances that the air and water are safe a month after a train derailment; warnings from activists like Erin Brockovich about coverups and danger for years to come; and social media misinformation.
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Canada
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
-
Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
-
Class-action lawsuit proposed for shareholders affected by B.C. company's cocaine claim
A Vancouver-based law firm says it has filed a proposed securities class-action lawsuit on behalf of anyone who acquired shares in a B.C. company that recently announced plans to commercialize cocaine.
World
-
Yemen sides begin UN-brokered talks on prisoner exchange
Yemen's warring sides began talks Saturday aimed at implementing a UN-brokered deal on a prisoner exchange, the United Nations said.
-
Italy's coast guard, navy, bring hundreds of migrants ashore
Italian coast guard and navy vessels on Saturday ferried hundreds of rescued migrants toward shore, while elsewhere in the Mediterranean Sea thousands of migrants overflowed from a shelter on a tiny tourist island.
-
Ron DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
Ahead of a widely expected presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself to eager audiences of Iowa Republicans on Friday with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives.
-
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
-
Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
-
Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
Fear and mistrust still grip many in an Ohio community whipsawed by government assurances that the air and water are safe a month after a train derailment; warnings from activists like Erin Brockovich about coverups and danger for years to come; and social media misinformation.
Politics
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon
Raquel Dancho describes her journey from a self-described 'sacrificial lamb candidate' to the federal Conservative Party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime.
-
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
-
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Silicon Valley Bank is seized by U.S. regulators after historic failure
U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Lifestyle
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
Sports
-
BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Gary Lineker
The BBC faced an escalating crisis Saturday over its suspension of former soccer star and program host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government's new asylum policy.
-
Osorio says relationship with Canada Soccer can be mended, but it will take time
Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has voiced his support for Canadian captain Christine Sinclair and her assertion that Canada Soccer operates in a 'culture of secrecy and obstruction.'
-
Storms interrupt some of the chaos at Players Championship
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship Friday.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.