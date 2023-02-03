Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in U.S., charged with serving as sniper, weapons trainer

In this courtroom sketch, Ruslan Asainov appears in court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in New York. (Aggie Whelan Kenny via AP, File) In this courtroom sketch, Ruslan Asainov appears in court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in New York. (Aggie Whelan Kenny via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social