About half of Americans say Trump should be charged for U.S. Capitol riot: poll

About half of Americans say Trump should be charged for U.S. Capitol riot: poll

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding amid war with Russia

Ukrainians are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated from the northern Chernihiv region. Now, people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social