Abortion rights advocates win in 7 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose in 3

Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Voters in Missouri cleared the way to undo one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans in one of seven victories for abortion rights advocates, while Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota defeated similar constitutional amendments, leaving bans in place.
Abortion rights amendments also passed in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Montana. Nevada voters also approved an amendment, but they'll need to pass it again it 2026 for it to take effect. Another that bans discrimination on the basis of "pregnancy outcomes" prevailed in New York.
The results include firsts for the abortion landscape, which underwent a seismic shift in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that ended a nationwide right to abortion and cleared the way for bans to take effect in most Republican-controlled states.
They also came in the same election that Republican Donald Trump won the presidency. Among his inconsistent positions on abortion has been an insistence that it's an issue best left to the states. Still, the president can have a major impact on abortion policy through executive action.
In the meantime, Missouri is positioned to be the first state where a vote will undo a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with an amendment that would allow lawmakers to restrict abortions only past the point of a fetus' viability -- usually considered after 21 weeks, although there's no exact defined time frame.
But the ban, and other restrictive laws, are not automatically repealed. Advocates now have to ask courts to overturn laws to square with the new amendment.
"Today, Missourians made history and sent a clear message: decisions around pregnancy, including abortion, birth control, and miscarriage care are personal and private and should be left up to patients and their families, not politicians," Rachel Sweet, campaign manager of Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, said in a statement.
Roughly half of Missouri's voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,200 of the state's voters. But only about 1 in 10 said abortion should be illegal in all cases; nearly 4 in 10 said abortion should be illegal in most cases.
Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota became the first states since Roe was overturned where abortion opponents prevailed on a ballot measure. Most voters supported the Florida measure, but it fell short of the required 60% to pass constitutional amendments in the state. Most states require a simple majority.
The result was a political win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican with a national profile, who had steered state GOP funds to the cause. His administration has weighed in, too, with a campaign against the measure, investigators questioning people who signed petitions to add it to the ballot and threats to TV stations that aired one commercial supporting it.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the result is "a momentous victory for life in Florida and for our entire country," praising DeSantis for leading the charge against the measure.
The defeat makes permanent a shift in the Southern abortion landscape that began when the state's six-week ban took effect in May. That removed Florida as a destination for abortion for many women from nearby states with deeper bans and also led to far more women from the state traveling to obtain abortion. The nearest states with looser restrictions are North Carolina and Virginia -- hundreds of miles away.
"The reality is because of Florida's constitution a minority of Florida voters have decided Amendment 4 will not be adopted," said Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for the Yes on 4 Campaign said while wiping away tears. "The reality is a majority of Floridians just voted to end Florida's abortion ban."
In South Dakota, another state with a ban on abortion throughout pregnancy with some exceptions, the defeat of an abortion measure was more decisive. It would have allowed some regulations related to the health of the woman after 12 weeks. Because of that wrinkle, most national abortion-rights groups did not support it.
Voters in Nebraska adopted a measure that allows more abortion restrictions and enshrines the state's current 12-week ban and rejected a competing measure that would have ensured abortion rights.
Arizona's amendment will mean replacing the current law that bans abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The new measure ensures abortion access until viability. A ballot measure there gained momentum after a state Supreme Court ruling in April found that the state could enforce a strict abortion ban adopted in 1864. Some GOP lawmakers joined with Democrats to repeal the law before it could be enforced.
In Maryland, the abortion rights amendment is a legal change that won't make an immediate difference to abortion access in a state that already allows it.
It's a similar situation in Montana, where abortion is already legal until viability.
The Colorado measure exceeded the 55% of support required to pass. Besides enshrining access, it also undoes an earlier amendment that barred using state and local government funding for abortion, opening the possibility of state Medicaid and government employee insurance plans covering care.
A New York equal rights law that abortion rights group say will bolster abortion rights also passed. It doesn't contain the word "abortion" but rather bans discrimination on the basis of "pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy." Sasha Ahuja, campaign director of New Yorkers for Equal Rights, called the result "a monumental victory for all New Yorkers" and a vote against opponents who she says used misleading parental rights and anti-trans messages to thwart the measure.
Until Tuesday, abortion rights advocates had prevailed on all seven measures that have appeared on statewide ballots since the fall of Roe.
The abortion rights campaigns have a big fundraising advantage this year. Their opponents' efforts are focused on portraying the amendments as too extreme rather than abortion as immoral.
Currently, 13 states are enforcing bans at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Four more bar abortion in most cases after about six weeks of pregnancy -- before women often realize they're pregnant. Despite the bans, the number of monthly abortions in the U.S. has risen slightly, because of the growing use of abortion pills and organized efforts to help women travel for abortion. Still, advocates say the bans have reduced access, especially for lower-income and minority residents of the states with bans.
The issue is resonating with voters. About one-fourth said abortion policy was the single most important factor for their vote, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide. Close to half said it was an important factor, but not the most important. Just over 1 in 10 said it was a minor factor.
The outcomes of ballot initiatives that sought to overturn strict abortion bans in Florida and Missouri were very important to a majority of voters in the states. More than half of Florida voters identified the result of the amendment as very important, while roughly 6 in 10 of Missouri's voters said the same, the survey found.
Associated Press reporters Hannah Fingerhut and Amanda Seitz contributed to this article.
This article has been corrected to reflect in the 'other states' section that Montana, not Missouri, currently allows abortion until viability.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Donald Trump's icy relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother's boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.
Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday just hours before it was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday in western Cuba.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
The wind was a "major factor" in a caught-on-camera crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. on Monday, according to authorities.
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by the Prince Edward Island Potato Board to overturn a 2021 decision by the federal agriculture minister to declare the entire province as 'a place infested with potato wart.'
The provincial and federal governments are reminding Albertans to "Rat on Rats!" with a new information campaign.
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Donald Trump's claimed U.S. presidential election victory on Wednesday will essentially end the criminal cases brought against him, at least for the four years he occupies the White House.
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pollsters and pundits had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president for a second time will prove as destabilizing as many American allies fear.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country's east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump's victory Wednesday -- but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning as the path to victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris was significantly diminished by Pennsylvania's swing back to the Republican leader.
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother's boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.
Doctors say they are seeing an unusual spike in walking pneumonia cases in parts of Canada, particularly in kids, but their message for parents is not to panic, as treatment options are available.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Researchers have uncovered links between the precursor to the world’s oldest writing system and the mysterious, intricate designs left behind by engraved cylindrical seals that were rolled across clay tablets about 6,000 years ago.
Actor Paul Rudd handed out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' is on the auction block nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, convinced they were adorned with real jewels.
As Canadians wake up to news that Donald Trump will return to the White House, the president-elect's protectionist stance is casting a spotlight on what effect his second term will have on Canada-U.S. economic ties.
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States and at least one expert is warning that the result could be 'overwhelming negative' for Canada’s economy.
Stock prices, bond yields and bitcoin surged Wednesday as voters returned former U.S. president Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican party gained control of the Senate.
Taiwan’s growth as a fine dining destination shows no signs of slowing, as evidenced by the island’s latest Michelin Guide. Minimal, in the city of Taichung, is the world’s first and only ice cream establishment to receive a Michelin star.
When the city of Rome constructed what looks like a backyard swimming pool in front of the famous Trevi Fountain for tourists to toss their coins into while the baroque landmark is emptied for renovations, the reaction was swift — and brutal.
Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Matt Coronato scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in a dramatic finish, but video coach Jamie Pringle was the hero on Tuesday night.
A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 testified in an Irish court on Tuesday at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Families in five high schools in Burnaby have received a letter to say their child’s schedule could change next school year.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States and at least one expert is warning that the result could be 'overwhelming negative' for Canada’s economy.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Deerfoot Trail that's shut down the northbound lanes of the highway near 16 Avenue N.E.
Calgary's business leaders say Donald Trump winning the U.S. election means a big challenge in the days ahead.
Despite similar morning temperatures, Wednesday began with much better weather conditions than Tuesday, with dry road conditions reported across most of Calgary.
Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of tickets have been issued this fall to vehicles illegally parking in accessible parking spaces in Ottawa lots. Bylaw Services says 490 tickets have been issued to vehicles illegally parked in accessible parking spaces since Oct. 1.
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Quebec should expect a massive influx of migrants from the United States following the election of Donald Trump.
Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms due to a police operation.
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pollsters and pundits had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president for a second time will prove as destabilizing as many American allies fear.
An incoming upper ridge will dominate the weather pattern for the next few days.
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
A vigil was held on Tuesday night to remember a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week.
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding the high of a Western Semi-Final victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday and have carried it into practice this week as they prepare to face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final on Saturday.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Like many veterans of the Second World War, Allan Brunsden came to terms with his battle memories late in life. At 99, he keeps his therapy dog ‘Bo’ close by in case his recollections get the better of him.
A St. Thomas resident is wanted by police in connection to an assault investigation.
The OPP has seized $350,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed two storefronts in London.
Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire on Dunkerron Avenue in Wasaga Beach.
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Collingwood OPP arrest man on drug and trafficking charges.
Enbridge has donated to Amherstburg’s River Lights Opening Night as the annual display continues again this year.
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
A 44-year-old man from Goulais River has been charged with several child pornography and related offences.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
