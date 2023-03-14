Abortion pill access case: Judge wants 'less advertisement'
A federal judge overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion across the nation asked lawyers for the "courtesy" of not publicizing upcoming arguments, according to a court record released Tuesday that reveals new details of a move experts say is outside the norm for the U.S. judicial system.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk -- who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and is known for conservative views -- told attorneys during a status conference by telephone on Friday that because the case has prompted death threats and protests, "less advertisement of this hearing is better," according to a transcript of the meeting.
"And because of limited security resources and staffing, I will ask that the parties avoid further publicizing the date of the hearing," Kacsmaryk said, according to the transcript. "This is not a gag order but just a request for courtesy given the death threats and harassing phone calls and voicemails that this division has received."
Kacsmaryk did not specify who made threats.
"We want a fluid hearing with all parties being heard. I think less advertisement of this hearing is better," the judge said in asking lawyers not to tweet about the hearing so that the court could avoid "any unnecessary circus-like atmosphere of what should be more of an appellate-style proceeding."
The judge said he planned to issue an order setting the hearing late on Tuesday, one day before the hearing in Amarillo, a Texas Panhandle community that has few direct flights and is more than four hours drive from the nearest major city. Kacsmaryk ultimately issued the order Monday, after The Washington Post reported on his attempt to keep the hearing under wraps.
Protests are now planned in Amarillo Wednesday, with the Women's March advocacy group urging people to rally outside the federal courthouse wearing judge and kangaroo costumes to decry Kacsmaryk.
Terry Maroney, a professor at Vanderbilt University Law School who studies federal judges, said they often have security concerns in high-profile cases, but Kacsmaryk's handling of such worries was unusual.
"I have not heard of anybody doing this," Maroney said of Kacsmaryk seeking to delay public notice of the hearing. "It does strike me as unusual and not proper."
Maroney said that while Kacsmaryk noted his request to avoid publicity was not an order, most lawyers would nonetheless be inclined to obey when a judge frames a request as a matter of safety. "It functionally operates as a gag order," she said.
University of Oklahoma law professor Joseph Thai called it "deeply concerning" for a federal judge to try to keep the public in the dark.
"The fact that the Trump-appointed judge is deciding a highly political question, potentially denying millions of women across the country a safe and effective abortion pill, makes it all the more critical to ensure public notice and access to the hearing at which their rights will--or will not--be heard," Thai said. "Nothing less than the legitimacy of the judicial branch is at stake."
The closely watched lawsuit is challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's more than 20-year approval of the drug mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions which account for more than half of the abortions in the U.S.
The suit was filed by a group that helped challenge Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down last year, stripping away women's constitutional protections for abortion.
Impacts of a ruling against the FDA could take years to play out. It could affect states regardless of whether abortion is legal there.
Arthur Hellman, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said that if Kacsmaryk had issued a gag order the lawyers could have appealed it but there was no avenue for judicial review of his requesting their silence "as a courtesy." "It gives rise to the appearance that he's trying to keep the hearing, somehow, secret," said Hellman. "It just looks bad."
------
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
U.S. says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a 'brazen violation of international law,' causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
My statement stands, Supreme Court justice says of alleged 'unwanted touching'
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is standing by his position that he did nothing wrong prior to an altercation in Arizona earlier this year that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death
The Webb Space Telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death.
Canada can expect another hot summer, in line with climate change patterns: meteorologist
Canada is expected to have another hot summer, according to the Farmer's Almanac. A senior meteorologist with Environment Canada says that’s not surprising given the effects of climate change.
Canada
-
Ottawa councillor denounces police wearing 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys
Ottawa police are facing criticism after officers wore the 'thin blue line' symbol at a charity hockey game over the weekend.
-
Groups alleged to be operating as Chinese police station offer co-operation with RCMP
Two Quebec community groups that are under investigation for allegedly operating as secret police stations for the Chinese government say they want to co-operate with authorities.
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
Ransomware group behind 2021 cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador health network
Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister says the Hive ransomware group was behind a cyberattack that hit much of the province's health-care systems in October 2021.
-
Flair apologizes for cancellations after plane seizures, says leasing company in talks with competitor
The CEO of Flair Airlines has suggested four planes were seized from his airline because the lessor was in talks with another airline.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
World
-
Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question
New research from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology describes stone-tool resembling artifacts made by monkeys in Thailand that may indicate that the first human use of stone tools was accidental.
-
Abortion pill access case: Judge wants 'less advertisement'
A federal judge overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion across the nation asked lawyers for the "courtesy" of not publicizing upcoming arguments, according to a court record released Tuesday that reveals new details of a move experts say is outside the norm for the U.S. judicial system.
-
Biden on gun control: 'Do something, do something big'
Joe Biden announced fresh federal measures to curb gun violence but emotionally declared there must be more.
-
Princeton student charged with joining mob's Capitol attack
A Princeton University student was arrested Tuesday on charges that he joined other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during a mob's attack, court records show.
-
What's known—and not—about U.S., Russia military air crash
U.S. and Russian officials had conflicting accounts of the collision between the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the Russian Su-27 fighter jet -- each blaming the other. But a Pentagon spokesman raised the possibility that the Defense Department could eventually declassify and release video it has of the collision.
-
Italian government limits parental rights of gay couples
Gay rights activists on Tuesday denounced as homophobic moves by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right-led government to limit recognition of parental rights to the biological parent only in the case of same-sex parents.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says foreign interference special rapporteur to be named soon, as Liberal filibuster persists
A week after committing to name a new special rapporteur to take on assessing the allegations of federal election interference by China and the issue of foreign meddling overall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should know who he's picked 'in the coming days or week.'
-
Naqvi takes another step toward running for Ontario Liberal leader
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi has taken another step towards running for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
Health
-
Chinese SARS whistleblower Jiang Yanyong dies at 91
Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday.
-
FRIGG daisy pacifiers, AIKSSOO baby gates pose choking hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using certain FRIGG Daisy pacifiers and AIKSSOO brand baby gates because small parts can detach and become a choking hazard for babies.
-
Colorectal cancer on the rise in younger patients: Should screening age change?
A new report found that cases of colorectal cancer in Americans under the age of 55 now make up 20 per cent of total cases across the country. Canadian data also shows it's on the rise in younger patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
Entertainment
-
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The 'Mean Girls' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
-
Mischief charge pending against Juno Awards streaker: Edmonton police
Police in Edmonton say a charge is pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards. Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.
-
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets -- rather than being belted out onstage. That was one thought behind 'Songs of Surrender,' coming out this week.
Business
-
Australian company to buy Arctic Canadian Diamond Company's assets
An Australian company is set to buy all of Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd.'s assets, including the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
-
Flair apologizes for cancellations after plane seizures, says leasing company in talks with competitor
The CEO of Flair Airlines has suggested four planes were seized from his airline because the lessor was in talks with another airline.
-
B.C. approves $3.2-billion Cedar LNG project, announces new emissions rules
The B.C. government has granted environmental approval to another coastal LNG facility, while announcing new emissions rules for the industry.
Lifestyle
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
-
Procrastination starts in early childhood and gets worse with age: study
The tendency to procrastinate begins in early childhood and intensifies as we get older, according to a new study.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Sports
-
Rugby Canada chair Sally Dennis to represent Canada on World Rugby Council
Rugby Canada board chair Sally Dennis has been appointed Canada's representative on World Rugby's Council.
-
Iditarod co-founder's grandson Ryan Redington wins dog race
Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome's main street. Redington is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska.
-
Grey Cup game coming to Winnipeg in 2025
The 2025 Grey Cup is set to take place in Winnipeg.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.