Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Cox signed legislation on Wednesday, March 15 that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Cox signed legislation on Wednesday, March 15 that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans

As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.

  • What's happening with Twitter blue check marks?

    The Saturday deadline passed and Twitter's blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for -- nobody but Twitter really knows.

    A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

  • 50 years ago, he made the first cellphone call

    On April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper stood on a sidewalk in Manhattan with a device the size of a brick and made the first public call from a cellphone to one of the men he'd been competing with to develop the device.

