Abe visiting flood-hit western Japan as deaths reach 176
Haruka Nuga and Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:05PM EDT
HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Japan's government says 176 people have been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains in western Japan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits a hard-hit city.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that Abe would visit an evacuation centre in Kurashiki, a city where a river broke through an embankment and swept through residential areas, killing more than 40 people.
Tens of thousands of rescue and recovery workers and volunteers are digging through the debris, as the search for dozens still missing enters its fifth day.
Record-setting rainfall caused severe flooding and landslides, toppling and burying homes across a wide area. Most of the deaths were in Hiroshima and the surrounding area.
警察・消防と共同捜索（７月７日（土）呉市阿賀にて） pic.twitter.com/EQCQPCtwXP— 防衛省 海上自衛隊 (@JMSDF_PAO) July 9, 2018
愛媛県宇和島市吉田町立間地区、荒巻の様子。— 宇和島っ子 (@uwjmkko) July 9, 2018
車や倉庫などが土砂で埋まっています。どこまでが道路でどこまでが川だったのか、もはや分かりません…
撮影日時：7月9日(月) 14:30頃 pic.twitter.com/gpuDPDTclH
