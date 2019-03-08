

Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press





AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, Syria -- Abandoned tents, vehicles and foxholes to hide from airstrikes are all that is left from evacuated parts of the Islamic State group's last shred of territory in Syria.

An exclusive video obtained by The Associated Press on Friday shows parts of the pocket of land in the village in Baghouz vacated recently by ISIS members and their families. The area has been under siege by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces since September. Hundreds of ISIS fighters, along with thousands of civilians, mostly family members, have given up resistance and evacuated over the past two weeks. But some ISIS militants are still clinging to a patch of land inside the village.

Baghouz in eastern Syria is the very last speck of territory held by ISIS, which once occupied a territory the size of Britain that straddled both Iraq and Syria that it called a "caliphate."

The video was shot Wednesday by a fighter from the People's Protection Units, or YPG, the main Kurdish militia that is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces. It showed abandoned tents and vehicles, foxholes to hide in from airstrikes, weapons and other items left behind by the extremists.

A burned pickup truck and several motorcycles could be seen, as well as scattered pieces of clothing, blankets and cases of ammunition.

Evacuated civilians have described terrible conditions inside the village, with food scarce and people forced to hide underground to escape airstrikes and shelling by the SDF.

The fight against ISIS has taken place amid Syria's nearly 8-year-old civil war.

On Friday, Turkey's defence minister said Turkey and Russia will begin patrols of Syria's northwestern Idlib region, where the two countries have created a de-escalation zone.

Hulusi Akar also said that restrictions on Turkey's use of the airspace above the Idlib and Afrin regions have been lifted, signalling the possible use of drones or aircraft to secure those areas.

Russia and Turkey brokered a cease-fire in September for Idlib, the last major stronghold of Syria's rebels. The agreement averted a Syrian government offensive, but has come under strain as al-Qaida-linked militants have seized towns and villages from rival insurgents.

In comments aired live on several Turkish news channels, Akar said Russia would patrol the border outside Idlib while Turkey would patrol inside the de-escalation zone.