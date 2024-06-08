A World War II veteran just married his bride near Normandy's D-Day beaches. He's 100, she's 96

A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Together, the collective age of the bride and groom was nearly 200. But World War II veteran Harold Terens and his sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin proved that love is eternal as they tied the knot Saturday inland of the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France.
Their respective ages — he’s 100, she’s a youngster of just 96 — made their nuptials an almost double-century celebration.
Terens called it ″the best day of my life.″
On her way into the nuptials, the bubbly bride-to-be said, “It’s not just for young people, love, you know? We get butterflies. And we get a little action, also.″
The location was the elegant stone-worked town hall of Carentan, a key initial D-Day objective that saw ferocious fighting after the June 6, 1944, Allied landings that helped rid Europe of Adolf Hitler’s tyranny.
Like other towns and villages across the Normandy coast where nearly 160,000 Allied troops came ashore under fire on five code-named beaches, it’s an effervescent hub of remembrance and celebration on the 80th anniversary for the deeds and sacrifices of young men and women that day, festooned with flags and bunting and with veterans feted like rockstars.
As the swing of Glenn Miller and other period tunes rang out on the streets, well-wishers were already lined up a good hour before the wedding, behind barriers outside the town hall.
After both declaring “oui” to vows read by a deputy mayor, the couple waved to the adoring crowds outside, flutes of champagne in hand.
The crowd yelled “la mariee!” - the bride! — to Jeanne, who wore a long flowing dress of vibrant pink. Harold looked dapper in a light blue suit.
And they're expected to get a very special wedding-night party: They've been invited to the state dinner at the Elysee Palace on Saturday night with President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden, the mayor said.
The wedding was symbolic, not binding in law. Mayor Jean-Pierre Lhonneur's office said he wasn’t empowered to wed foreigners who weren’t residents of Carentan, and that the couple, who are both American, hadn’t requested legally binding vows. However, they could always complete those formalities back in Florida if they wished.
Lhonneur likes to say that Normandy is practically a 51st state of the USA, given its reverence and gratitude for veterans and the sacrifices of the tens of thousands of Allied soldiers who never made it home from the Battle of Normandy.
Dressed in a 1940s dress that belonged to her mother, Louise, and a red beret, 73-year-old Jane Ollier was among the early-bird spectators who waited for a glimpse of the happy couple.
“It’s so touching to get married at that age,'' she said. ‘’If it can bring them happiness in the last years of their lives, that’s fantastic.”
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Israel on Saturday rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the largest such recovery operation since the war began. At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza, the Health Ministry said.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and though unharmed, she was "shaken by the incident," according to her office, adding that she has canceled her program for the day to rest.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
In a bid to draw attention to the ongoing and dangerous problem of keeping exotic wildlife in captivity, either in zoos or as house pets, World Animal Protection Canada is building a new database and interactive online map to document all the events it can find.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
North Korea resumed flying balloons on Saturday in a likely attempt to drop trash on South Korea again, South Korea’s military said, two days after Seoul activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital for a check-up soon after, and though unharmed, she was "shaken by the incident," according to her office, adding that she has canceled her program for the day to rest.
Authorities released the name of a 77-year-old man who was found dead after a house exploded in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Google announced which organization it has selected to distribute the $100 million the tech giant has promised to Canadian news companies Friday.
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
The Hubble space telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its three remaining gyroscopes -- part of the pointing system -- malfunctioned.
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Celine Dion is sharing details about how difficult her life has become as she lives with stiff person syndrome. In a clip from an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, the acclaimed singer revealed that it’s “like somebody is strangling you” when she has attempted to sing.
Ecuador may have a 46-year-old woman representing the small Andean nation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Years ago, Special K marketed to women by promising that they could lose weight by replacing two meals a day with bowls of cereal. These days, it’s trying a different approach.
Formula One drivers got a taste of what to expect this weekend on a practice day riddled with wild weather at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Jontay Porter, the former Toronto Raptors forward who was given a lifetime ban by the NBA because of a sports betting scandal, was 'in over his head' with a gambling addiction, his lawyer said Friday.
Cliff diving's marquee event comes to the hub of New England on Saturday as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series makes the 100th stop in its history. Participants will plunge from up to 90 feet (27 metres) in the air from the Institute of Contemporary Art into Boston Harbor below.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A hungry black bear interrupted a round of golf in Whistler recently, and the interaction was caught on camera.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Some Vancouver city councillors are questioning why Mayor Ken Sim needs more funding for his mayoral office.
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Chip or no chip in the football, Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes didn't care.
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.
Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.
Valleyview RCMP and officers from High Prairie, Faust and Grande Prairie detachments are on scene at a serious collision on Highway 49, north of Township Road 734, Saturday morning.
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
A move by the Higgs government to join Alberta in applying for intervener status in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Court of Appeals case is being met with skepticism by at least one New Brunswick MLA.
The East Coast Comic Expo is at the Moncton Coliseum Friday and Saturday offering over 50 vendors and 100 artists.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
As pride month activities kick off in Regina, Queen City Pride is raising concerns over a free music and worship event happening at Mosaic Stadium.
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
Saskatchewan has experienced a notably windy start to June, with strong gusts continuing to blow through the province following storm systems that moved in earlier this week.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is the only food bank in the City of Duncan, and it is under immense pressure.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.