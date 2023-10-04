World

    • 'A wonderful trip': 104-year-old skydiver hopes to set Guinness record

    At 104, Chicago's Dorothy Hoffner could set a new record for being the oldest skydiver in the world.

    The centenarian took a tandem leap from a plane on Sunday, and described the experience as "wonderful" and "so much fun."

    Age doesn't matter to Hoffner, as long as she feels well enough for some adventure, she told Reuters.

    "Sometimes you have a fear or scare of doing it," she said, "but if you feel good, do it."

    The woman was met by applause when she landed, but said she didn't see what the fuss was all about.

    "I couldn't understand why those people were there. But as I say, all I did was get older. I'm not old, just older."

    Now Hoffer is waiting for Guinness World Record to certify her record

    The current record for the oldest skydiver was set back in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden.

    Hoffner will turn 105 in December. Next summer, she plans to celebrate with a hot air balloon ride.

    With files from Reuters

      

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News