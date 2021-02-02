TORONTO -- A widely viewed video shows a woman performing aerobics as Myanmar's military moves in to execute a coup in the background.

The coup occurred on Monday, with the military detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other high-ranking politicians. According to an announcement read on state television, the military is arguing that the coup was prompted by allegations of fraud in last November's election.

Outside observers have painted the coup as a blow to attempts to democratize Myanmar.

The coup was carried out during the day on Monday, as many residents of capital city Naypyitaw were going about their day-to-day lives.

That includes Khing Hnin Wai, who unwittingly captured part of the military manoeuvre in a workout video that she posted to Facebook.

The video shows a dozen dark-coloured SUVs and armoured vehicles advancing toward the country's parliamentary building within 30 seconds.

In the video, Khing Hnin Wai appears oblivious to the convoy. The physical education teacher continues to work out to upbeat music for another 90 seconds, with her back turned to the coup preparations for most of that time.

Khinh Hnin Wai wrote in subsequent Facebook posts that she regularly uses that spot to shoot aerobics videos, and shared several other videos to show that the timing of Monday's video was a coincidence.

Her original Facebook post has been shared nearly 20,000 times. One version of the video reposted to Twitter has garnered more than 14 million views.