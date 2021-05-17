TORONTO -- Sheikh Jarrah, a small community in east Jerusalem, has been catapulted into headlines around the globe as a flashpoint in the escalating tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

CTV News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman explains in the above video why the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood is so heavily contested.

"A number of Arab houses, along here, are under eviction notices," said Workman, pointing to one side of the street.

On the other side of the street, Workman explains, are Jewish settlers who have moved into a house they claim is theirs. Those settlers say "that they own this house with records that date back many, many, many decades," said Workman. "The same argument is made by Arabs who live on [the other] side."

To read more about Palestinians who face the threat of eviction, click here for a report from the Associated Press.