A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over his inheritance dies awaiting trial

The Vermont man charged with killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died awaiting trial, federal authorities said Thursday.

Nathan Carman, 29, pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman, and was scheduled to go on trial in October.

An eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at the man’s Connecticut home in 2013, in order to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate. But the indictment does not charge Carman with murder in his grandfather's killing, and he had consistently denied any involvement in the two deaths.

The cause of Carman's death was not immediately clear.

The Vermont U.S. attorney’s office said Carman died Thursday in U.S. Marshals custody, which handles defendants who are detained before trial.

Carman was the sole occupant of a cell when found dead at around 2:30 a.m. by guards at a federal prison in Keene, New Hampshire, said Doug Losue, the superintendent of the Cheshire Corrections Department. Losue said the death was being investigated by police in Keene, which is close to the Vermont state line.

One of his lawyers, Martin Minnella, said Carman appeared "in good spirits” when he last spoke to his defence team on Wednesday.

“We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’clock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on Oct. 10 and we were confident we were going to win,” Minnella said. “It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

In September 2016, Carman organized a fishing trip with his mother, of Middletown, Connecticut, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, whose body was never recovered. Prosecutors allege he altered the boat to make it more likely to sink. Carman denied that allegation.

Minnella and fellow defence attorney David Sullivan criticized the indictment — including allegations Carman killed his grandfather, saying he was never charged with that crime.

“The whole situation would have come out in court,” Minnella said Thursday. “This young man would have been vindicated.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf said in court in February that Chakalos’ “murder” was a central part of the fraud charge.

Federal prosecutors say the deaths of Carman's mother and grandfather paved the way for him to inherit an estimated US$7 million — Linda Carman’s share of her father’s estate. That inheritance remains tied up in probate court in Connecticut, where his mother’s three sisters sought to block Carman from receiving any money from his grandfather’s estate.

Prosecutors say the inheritance scheme spanned nearly a decade and began with Carman buying a rifle in New Hampshire, which he used to shoot Chakalos while he slept on Dec. 20, 2013. Carman then discarded his own computer's hard drive and the GPS unit in his truck, prosecutors said.

Police say Carman was the last person to see his grandfather alive and owned a semi-automatic rifle similar to the one used to kill Chakalos — but the firearm disappeared.

After Chakalos’ death, Carman received US$550,000 from two bank accounts that his grandfather had set up and that he was the beneficiary of when Chakalos died. He moved from an apartment in Bloomfield, Connecticut, to Vernon, Vermont, in 2014.

He was unemployed much of the time and by the fall of 2016 was low on funds, prosecutors said, which is when he arranged the fishing trip with his mother.

In 2014, police in Windsor, Connecticut, drafted an arrest warrant charging Carman with murder in his grandfather’s death, but a state prosecutor declined to sign it and requested more information. No criminal charges were brought until the federal indictment.

Chakalos’ three surviving daughters — Carman's aunts — said in a statement Thursday that they were “deeply saddened” to hear about his death. In a statement provided by their lawyer, William Michael, they asked for privacy “while we process this shocking news and its impact on the tragic events surrounding the last several years.”

