World

    • A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1

    Clouds pass over the Schuylkill River and city skyline on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP/Matt Rourke) Clouds pass over the Schuylkill River and city skyline on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP/Matt Rourke)
    Share
    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -

    A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim early Saturday struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically, authorities said.

    The silver Jeep Cherokee had just dropped off the man in the ambulance bay at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when it hit the three male nurses as it fled, police said.

    One 36-year-old nurse was listed in critical condition with facial injuries and internal bleeding. A 37-year-old nurse with head injuries and a 51-year-old nurse with head and back injuries were listed in stable condition, police said.

    The 28-year-old shooting victim arrived with multiple gunshot wounds and may have sustained a head injury in the hit-and-run, police said.

    Penn Medicine told WCAU-TV that the incident was “devastating” but staff "continued working to save the gunshot victim and care for all our other patients even as their own colleagues were suffering and being treated.”

    Officials said they were providing support for the victims and their families and cooperating with police, who are investigating both the hit-and-run crash and the earlier shooting.

    Philadelphia City Council member Jamie Gauthier said in a statement that staff at the area's only Level One trauma center daily “come face-to-face with gruesome pain and suffering to care for us during the most traumatic moments of our lives.”

    “It is unfathomable to me that someone would drive their car into our neighbours charged with healing,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News