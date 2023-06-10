A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents case
The 49-page federal indictment of former U.S. president Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators.
Here are some of the key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment:
Jan. 20, 2021: As Trump leaves the White House, he directs the movement of dozens of storage boxes to Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors say. The boxes, packed by Trump and his White House staff, contain newspaper clippings, letters, photos and other mementos from his time in office, but also hundreds of classified documents that, as a former president, he wasn't authorized to have.
Under the Presidential Records Act, presidential records are considered federal, not private property and must be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration. Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified and sensitive documents, including statutes making it a crime to remove such material and keep it at an unauthorized location.
After Jan. 20, 2021: Some boxes brought from the White House are stored on a stage in one of Mar-a-Lago's gilded ballrooms. A photo in the indictment shows boxes stacked on a stage.
March 15, 2021: Boxes are moved from the ballroom to the business center at Mar-a-Lago.
April 2021: Some boxes are moved into a bathroom and shower. A photo included in the indictment shows them stacked next to a toilet, a vanity and a trash can.
May 2021: Trump directs employees to clean out a storage room in a highly accessible area on Mar-a-Lago's ground floor so it can be used to store his boxes, the indictment says. Trump also directs that some boxes be brought to his Bedminster, New Jersey, summer residence.
On or about May 6, 2021: Realizing that some documents from Trump's presidency may be missing, the National Archives asks that he turn over any presidential records he may have kept upon leaving the White House. The agency makes subsequent, repeated demands.
June 2021: The National Archives warns Trump through his representatives that it will refer the matter to the Justice Department if he does not comply.
June 24, 2021: Boxes are moved to the storage room. More than 80 boxes are kept there.
July 21, 2021: Trump allegedly shows a military "plan of attack" that he says is "highly confidential" to a writer interviewing him at his Bedminster property. Trump remarks, "as president I could have declassified it. ... Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret," according to the indictment, citing a recording of the interview.
August or September 2021: Trump allegedly shows a classified map relating to a foreign military operation to a representative of his political action committee at his Bedminster golf course, the indictment says. Trump tells the person that he shouldn't be showing anyone the map and that the person shouldn't get too close.
November 2021: Trump directs his executive assistant and "body man" Walt Nauta and another employee to start moving boxes from a storage room to his residence for him to review. Nauta is charged in the indictment as Trump's co-conspirator.
Dec. 7, 2021: Nauta finds that several of Trump's boxes have fallen, spilling papers onto the storage room floor, the indictment says. Among them is a document with a "SECRET" intelligence marking. According to the indictment, Nauta texts another Trump employee, "I opened the door and found this," to which the other employee replies, "Oh no oh no."
Late December 2021: The National Archives continues to demand that Trump turn over missing records from his presidency. In late December 2021, a Trump representative tells the agency that 12 boxes of records have been found and are ready to be retrieved.
Jan. 17, 2022: Trump turns over 15 boxes to the National Archives. According to the indictment, Nauta and another Trump employee load them into Nauta's car and take them to a commercial truck for delivery to the agency.
The boxes are found to contain 197 documents with classified markings, including 69 marked confidential, 98 secret and 30 top secret. Some documents have markings suggesting they include information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic "signals" authorized by a court under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
Feb. 9, 2022: The National Archives refers the matter to the Justice Department after a preliminary review finds the boxes contain numerous classified documents. The special agent in charge of the agency's Office of the Inspector General writes, "Of most significant concern was that highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records" and otherwise improperly identified.
Feb. 10, 2022: Trump's Save America PAC releases a statement insisting the return of the documents had been "routine" and "no big deal." Trump insists the "papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis," and adds, "It was a great honour to work with" the National Archives "to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy."
Feb. 18, 2022: In a letter to a congressional oversight committee, the National Archives reveals the boxes contained classified information and confirms the Justice Department referral. Trump's Save America PAC releases another statement insisting, "The National Archives did not `find' anything," but "were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act."
March 30, 2022: The FBI opens its investigation.
April 12, 2022: The National Archives informs Trump that, at the Justice Department's request, it intends to provide the FBI with the 15 boxes he turned over on Jan. 17, 2022. Trump's representative asks for an extension until April 29.
April 26, 2022: The grand jury investigation begins.
April 29, 2022: The Justice Department asks Trump's lawyers for immediate access to the 15 boxes, citing national security interests and the need for "an assessment of the potential damage resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported." Trump's lawyers again ask for an extension, saying they need to review the material to "ascertain whether any specific document is subject to privilege."
May 10, 2022: The National Archives informs Trump's lawyers that it will provide the FBI access to the boxes as soon as May 12.
May 11, 2022: A grand jury issues a subpoena to Trump and his office requiring that they turn over all classified materials in their possession.
May 23, 2022: Trump's lawyers advise him to comply with the subpoena, but Trump balks, telling them, "I don't want anybody looking through my boxes." Prosecutors, citing notes from one of the lawyers, say Trump wondered aloud about dodging the subpoena, asking his counsel, "Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?" and "isn't it better if there are no documents?"
May 26, 2022: Nauta is interviewed by the FBI and, according to prosecutors, repeatedly lies about his knowledge of the movement of boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Nauta claims he wasn't aware of boxes being brought to Trump's residence for his review and says he didn't know how boxes turned over to the National Archives got to Trump's residence.
Nauta also lies when asked whether he knew where Trump's boxes were stored before they went to his residence and whether they'd been in a secured or locked location, prosecutors say. His reply, according to the indictment: "I wish, I wish I could tell you. I don't know. I don't -- I honestly just don't know."
June 2, 2022: One of Trump's lawyers returns to Mar-a-Lago to search boxes in the storage room and finds 38 additional classified documents -- five documents marked confidential, 16 marked secret and 17 marked top secret. After the search, prosecutors say, Trump asks: "Did you find anything? ... Is it bad? Good?" and makes a plucking motion that the lawyer takes to mean that he should take out anything "really bad" before turning over the papers.
Prior to the search, prosecutors say, Trump had Nauta move 64 boxes from the storage room to his residence. Of those, 30 were moved back to the storage room, leaving 34 boxes in Trump's residence and out of the lawyer's sight.
June 3, 2022: FBI agents and a Justice Department lawyer visit Mar-a-Lago to collect the 38 classified documents from Trump's lawyer. They are in a single accordion folder, double-wrapped in tape. While there, investigators are allowed to go to the storage room, but are "explicitly prohibited" from looking inside boxes, "giving no opportunity" for them "to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained," according to a court filing.
Trump tells investigations he's "an open book," according to the indictment. Another Trump lawyer, acting as his custodian of records, provides investigators a sworn certification that prosecutors say falsely claimed they had conducted a "diligent search" of boxes moved from the White House and "any and all responsive documents" were turned over.
Earlier in the day, prosecutors say, some boxes were loaded onto a plane so Trump could take them to Bedminster for the summer.
June 8, 2022: The Justice Department sends Trump's lawyer a letter asking that the storage room be secured, and that "all of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until farther notice."
July 2022: The grand jury is shown surveillance video of boxes being moved at Mar-a-Lago.
Aug. 5, 2022: The Justice Department applies for a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, citing "probable cause" that additional presidential records and classified documents were being stored there. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approves the application the same day.
Aug. 8 2022: The FBI searches searches Mar-a-Lago, seizing 102 classified documents -- 75 in the storage room and 27 in Trump's office, including three found in office desks.
The Justice Department says in a subsequent court filing that the results call "into serious question" earlier representations by Trump's legal team that they had conducted a "diligent search" and that no classified documents remained.
Aug. 12, 2022: Reinhart makes public the warrant authorizing the Mar-a-Lago search. The document reveals that federal agents are investigating potential violations of three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.
Aug. 26, 2022: A highly redacted version of the affidavit laying out the FBI's rationale for searching Mar-a-Lago is made public.
Aug. 30, 2022: After Trump's lawyers request a special master to review the documents for possible executive privilege, the Justice Department responds with a filing that reveals new details about the investigation and a photo of seized documents with marking like "TOP SECRET//SCI" splayed out on a Mar-a-Lago carpet.
June 8, 2023: A grand jury in Miami indicts Trump and Nauta. Trump announces the indictment on his Truth Social platform, calling it "a DARK DAY for the United States of America." In a video post, he says, "I'm innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly."
June 9, 2023: The indictment is made public. It shows that Trump is charged with 37 felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record and willful retention of national defense information. Nauta is charged with six counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the case, makes a brief public statement at his office in Washington, saying: "Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk."
June 13, 2023: Trump is scheduled to make an initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | A fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says in speech to Ukraine's parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech to Ukraine's parliament, where he called the war-torn country's fight against Russia's invasion a battle 'for the future of us all.' This comes after Trudeau announced Canada will be spending $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | A fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says in speech to Ukraine's parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech to Ukraine's parliament, where he called the war-torn country's fight against Russia's invasion a battle 'for the future of us all.' This comes after Trudeau announced Canada will be spending $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion.
-
Toronto Holocaust Museum opens, shares stories of dozens of survivors
A new museum that features stories from more than 70 Holocaust survivors has opened in Toronto, with the aim of sharing their experiences and combating antisemitism.
-
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | A fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says in speech to Ukraine's parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech to Ukraine's parliament, where he called the war-torn country's fight against Russia's invasion a battle 'for the future of us all.' This comes after Trudeau announced Canada will be spending $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion.
-
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders were in a 'positive' mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.
-
5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkiye
An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkiye caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said.
-
Pope Francis takes doctors' advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Pope Francis, 'wisely' following doctors' advice, will skip Sunday's customary public blessing to allow himself to better heal after abdominal surgery earlier this week, his surgeon told reporters.
-
A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents case
The 49-page federal indictment of former U.S. president Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators.
-
Nicaragua confiscates properties of 222 opposition exiles
The government of Nicaragua announced Friday it has confiscated properties belonging to 222 opposition figures who were forced into exile in February after being imprisoned by the regime of President Daniel Ortega.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | A fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says in speech to Ukraine's parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech to Ukraine's parliament, where he called the war-torn country's fight against Russia's invasion a battle 'for the future of us all.' This comes after Trudeau announced Canada will be spending $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Health
-
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
-
How 'The Flash,' many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
There were many stressful things about making "The Flash" and getting it to theaters. It was shot in the middle of a pandemic. There was isolation from friends and family for the 138-day shoot. There were A-list schedules to coordinate for cameos. There was a star in Ezra Miller who, after it wrapped, made headlines for legal run-ins amid a mental health crisis. And behind it all, a studio undergoing leadership changes and rethinking the whole DC Comics strategy.
-
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour with stops in Europe to support war effort
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour for the second straight summer, appearing in eight cities in Europe in support of the nation's war effort against Russia.
Business
-
U.S. lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
U.S. lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
-
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday and raised his face to the sun for the first time since March 1.
Sports
-
In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida
Game four of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place on Saturday, where the Florida Panthers look to tie the series on home ice against the Vegas Knights.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.