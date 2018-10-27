

CTVNews.ca Staff





9:54 a.m. – Pittsburgh police receive calls of a shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

9:55 a.m. – Officers are dispatched to the scene. Shortly after arrival officers have altercation with the shooter, resulting in injuries to four officers.

10:35 a.m. – Pittsburgh Public Safety tweets that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady.

11:40 a.m. – Police report a suspect is in custody after the shooting.

11:50 p.m. - U.S. President Donald Trump says that he’s monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh, telling people in the area to stay in shelter.

12:15 p.m. – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says they’re treating multiple shooting victims, but would not say how many.

12:30 p.m. – Israel expresses shock over the shooting and offers assistance to the local community.

1:10 p.m. – Pittsburgh’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro reveals the shooter claimed innocent lives and injured first responders.

1:25 p.m. – City officials say that six people were injured, including four police officers. They also reveal the shooting is being investigated as a federal hate crime.

1:30 p.m. – A law enforcement official identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident, who has a history of making anti-Semitic comments on social media.

2:30 p.m. – Donald Trump says that the shooting "looks definitely like it's an anti-Semitic crime."

2:50 p.m. – Authorities in New York and Chicago announce increased security at Jewish Centres, despite no specific threats being made.

3:30 p.m. – Donald Trump condemns the attack while speaking at an Indianapolis convention, calling it a “wicked act of mass murder,” and saying “there must be no-tolerance for anti-Semitism in America.”

3:40 p.m. – Social media site Gab confirmed that the shooter had a profile on their site, posting "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in.”

4:10 p.m. – Officials announce that 11 people were killed in the shooting. Six others were injured, with two of those in critical condition. No children were among the deceased.

4:20 p.m. – Medical officials announce that most of the injured victims have successfully gone through surgery and are doing well. Two remain in critical condition.

4:25 p.m. – Officials say that an assault rifle and three handguns carried, but not necessarily used, by the shooter were discovered on the scene.

4:27 p.m. – Officials reveal the shooter is currently in hospital being treated for several gunshot wounds they believe were inflicted by police.

5:10 p.m. – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that the Justice Department plans to file hate crime and other charges against the accused shooter, calling the killings “reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation."

With files from the Associated Press