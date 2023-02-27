'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future

Hindu pilgrims visit famed Adi Shankaracharya monastery, in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan.20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Hindu pilgrims visit famed Adi Shankaracharya monastery, in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan.20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social