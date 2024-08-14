A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes

Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
Judge Kenneth King even asked other kids in the courtroom Tuesday whether the 16-year-old girl should be taken to juvenile detention, WXYZ-TV reported.
King, who works at 36th District Court, defended his actions.
“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail. That was my own version of ‘Scared Straight,’” King said, referring to a documentary about teen offenders in New Jersey.
The teen was seeing King's court as part of a visit organized by The Greening of Detroit, a nonprofit environmental group. During the visit, King noticed the girl falling asleep, WXYZ reported.
“You fall asleep in my courtroom one more time, I’m gonna put you in back, understood?” the judge said, according to video of his remarks.
King then had the girl change into jail clothes and wear handcuffs.
"It was her whole attitude and her whole disposition that disturbed me,” the judge told WXYZ. “I wanted to get through to her, show how serious this is and how you are to conduct yourself inside of a courtroom.”
King also threatened her with time in juvenile detention before releasing her.
“I’ll do whatever needs to be done to reach these kids and make sure that they don’t end up in front of me,” the judge said.
The Greening of Detroit released a statement, saying the “young lady was traumatized.”
“Although the judge was trying to teach a lesson of respect, his methods were unacceptable,” chairperson Marissa Ebersole Wood said. “The group of students should have been simply asked to leave the courtroom if he thought they were disrespectful.”
There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment Wednesday from King. The court’s chief judge, William McConico, was away and unavailable for comment, his office said.
“There were so many other ways in which to have helped that young girl learn,” said Larry Dubin, a professor at the University of Detroit Mercy law school.
King told WXYZ that he spoke to the girl's parents and offered to be a mentor.
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
The World Health Organization has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern and experts say it's critical for Canada to respond.
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
The Democratic National Committee holds its convention next week to celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate in Chicago, starting Aug. 19.
North Korea is to reopen limited international tourism by the end of 2024, nearly five years after it completely sealed the country’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tour companies with connections to the isolated country have announced.
The Vatican on Wednesday expelled the founder of an influential Peruvian religious movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, after more than a decade of downplaying allegations of sexual and psychological abuse and financial corruption.
The Duke and Suchess of Sussex will arrive in Colombia on Thursday at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Marquez, where they will take part in several events, including a forum against cyberbullying.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and left nearly half of all clients in the U.S. territory without power as it threatened to strengthen into a major storm en route to Bermuda.
The Liberal government is refusing to say if it approved a bonus for the head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., as Opposition Conservatives demand answers and New Democrats call for a ban on bonuses.
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
NASA said Wednesday it's still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for decades and have worked together often, but their lives are not the same, according to Damon.
'Alien: Romulus' is a back-to-basics movie that owes a debt to the first two films in the franchise.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
Municipalities in northern Ontario are being asked to support an effort to increase the north's share of skilled immigration to 3,000 people a year.
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
The France captain pulled on the famous white jersey of the Spanish champions for the first time in a competitive match and marked the occasion with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won't seek a recall.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
After 62 years in the news business, Mike McCardell has decided it’s time to call it a day.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge more than two months ago.
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
The head of the CNE is expressing concern that the city's plans for Exhibition Place could shrink the space available for the annual fair to a size that would put its revenue in jeopardy.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon. The warning has now ended.
Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks. The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle they suspect is involved in the double homicide of an Edmonton man and his son at a southside gas station in November last year.
An Edmonton man was shot dead by police early Wednesday morning after he stabbed an officer, Edmonton Police Service says.
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A former gym teacher who was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student has had those charges stayed by the Crown.
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
Concerns have been raised about a new parking app used at lots in Waterloo Region.
Crime rates in Waterloo Region continue to be among the highest in Ontario, while the clearing of criminal cases is among the lowest.
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London. Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
A vigil is being held tonight for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found in the river on Aug. 4 near Western University.
Two people face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Midland.
A dog that police said had been stolen from a front yard late Wednesday morning in a west-end neighbourhood has been reunited with its owner.
The Inter-Township Fire Department rescued a large dog that had fallen down a 25-foot well on Monday.
The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown robbery investigation.
Howard Avenue will be closed to traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Municipalities in northern Ontario are being asked to support an effort to increase the north's share of skilled immigration to 3,000 people a year.
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
The Schreiber detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in solving a break-and-enter investigation at the St. John Anglican Church in Schreiber.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
