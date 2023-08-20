A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats

FILE - An Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel watches an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz Friday, May 19, 2023. An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil offloaded its cargo near Texas on Sunday, tracking data showed, even as Tehran has threatened to target shipping in the Persian Gulf over it. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, FILE) FILE - An Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel watches an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz Friday, May 19, 2023. An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil offloaded its cargo near Texas on Sunday, tracking data showed, even as Tehran has threatened to target shipping in the Persian Gulf over it. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, FILE)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social