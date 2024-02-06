World

    • A SWAT team sniper in Florida killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says

    A large number of law enforcement swarmed a hostage situation at the Bank of America building at Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP) A large number of law enforcement swarmed a hostage situation at the Bank of America building at Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)
    Share
    FORT MYERS, Fla. -

    A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said.

    The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Bank of America branch in Fort Myers shortly before noon, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Officials deployed a robodog, the SWAT team, electronic surveillance and drones.

    As deputies entered the bank, dozens of people ran out, Marceno said. A man armed with a knife, later identified as 36-year-old Sterling Ramon Alavache, still had two hostages and claimed to have a bomb, the sheriff said.

    Negotiators were called to talk with Alavache, but at some point, the man put a hostage in a headlock and held a knife to her throat, Marceno said. That's when a SWAT sniper fatally shot Alavache, officials said.

    No injuries were reported to any hostages or deputies.

    Officials didn't immediately say whether Alavache actually had a bomb.

    The deputy who killed the man was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation, which is normal department policy.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News