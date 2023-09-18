A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy

Photos of Los Angeles County sheriffs deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer are placed at the entrance of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station during a press to announce an arrest in the ambush killing of Clinkunbroomer Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Palmdale, Calif. Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car Saturday evening in Palmdale. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Photos of Los Angeles County sheriffs deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer are placed at the entrance of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station during a press to announce an arrest in the ambush killing of Clinkunbroomer Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Palmdale, Calif. Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car Saturday evening in Palmdale. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News