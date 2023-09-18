A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy
A 29-year-old man was arrested early Monday, 36 hours after the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was shot as he sat in a patrol car, authorities said.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the city of Palmdale for several hours, but later surrendered and weapons were recovered, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told a news conference.
Luna said authorities have not yet determined a motive for the killing of 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday evening. He described the situation as "fluid" and said there could be more arrests but that he believes the suspect is the person who killed the deputy.
"I feel extremely confident that we have the right person in custody," Luna said.
"Our deputy was in uniform in a marked black-and-white police vehicle right in front of the station," Luna said. "Why did he do this? I have no idea. Was he targeted? I'm assuming he was but ... our intent is to find out."
Hundreds attended a vigil outside the Palmdale sheriff's station Sunday for the third-generation law-enforcement officer who had got engaged just four days before he was shot and killed.
On Monday, Luna read a statement from Clinkunbroomer's family, saying he was dedicated, hardworking and proud to serve alongside his colleagues.
"Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so," the statement said. "Ryan was recently engaged to the love of his life. As our firstborn son, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the sheriff's department as a whole."
Clinkunbroomer had just left the sheriff's station in Palmdale, a city of more than 167,000 residents in the high desert of northern Los Angeles County. A "good Samaritan" spotted him and alerted station personnel.
The department later released grainy surveillance video of a dark-colored sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car in the moments before the shooting.
Luna said community members came forward with information that led homicide investigators to identify the suspect and the vehicle.
Early Monday, a SWAT team from the department's Special Enforcement Bureau served a search warrant at the residence and called for all occupants to come out, the sheriff said.
Family members came out but the suspect barricaded himself inside, he said. Deputies used de-escalation techniques including negotiators before they "deployed chemical agents" and the suspect surrendered, Luna said. He did not identify the weapons that were seized.
The sheriff said he was proud "because those special enforcement deputies took the time to try to de-escalate this and take this individual peacefully into custody when they knew that our deputy was not afforded the same opportunity."
The sheriff said Clinkunbroomer had been assigned to the Palmdale station since July 2018, and that his father and grandfather had also served in the department.
"Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer and his family are an integral part of the very essence of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and this heart-wrenching murder cuts to the very core of our being," Richard Pippin, the president of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the deputies' union, said in a statement.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the killing "horrific, unconscionable and shocking." He ordered flags at the state Capitol flown at half-staff in Clinkunbroomer's honor.
"In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer's fiancee, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department," Newsom said in a statement Sunday. "Deputy Clinkunbroomer's devotion to community and country will never be forgotten."
Deputy William Warner, who trained Clinkunbroomer, told the Los Angeles Times his determination to follow in his father`s and grandfather's footsteps was evident in his work ethic.
"He just wanted to do the best that he could do," Warner said, "and do his small part to make a difference in the best way that he could."
------
Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Julie Watson contributed from San Diego.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Ontario youth hospital visits for self-harm higher than expected during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
Canada
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
World
-
China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls harassment
China's military sent 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a 24-hour period in what the island's defence ministry called a recent new high.
-
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
-
Children's book author who is charged with killing her husband now accused of witness tampering
Kouri Richins, the Utah widow accused of killing her husband with a fentanyl overdose and then writing a children's book about grief, is accused of witness tampering, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
-
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony
Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging that two agents who claimed interference into the case against him wrongly shared his personal tax information amid escalating legal and political struggles as the 2024 election looms.
-
5 prisoners freed in U.S. swap with Iran, arrive in Qatar
Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, some arm-in-arm, as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly US$6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by a third country, South Korea.
-
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy
A 29-year-old man was arrested early Monday, 36 hours after the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was shot as he sat in a patrol car, authorities said.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau says 'credible allegations' Indian government involved in slaying of Sikh leader in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
-
Liberals, Tories compete on housing policy as MPs return to Ottawa after summer break
MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.
Health
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
-
Ontario youth hospital visits for self-harm higher than expected during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
Netanyahu talks to Elon Musk in California about antisemitism on X and artificial intelligence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting a U.S. trip in California to talk about technology and artificial intelligence with billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
Entertainment
-
The remaining dates on comedian Russell Brand's tour are postponed after sexual assault allegations
British police said Monday that they had received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims by several women against Russell Brand. Promoters postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian, who denies the allegations.
-
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Good luck getting him to talk about it
There’s a 'Blank Space' when it comes to information about what, if anything, is going on with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
-
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers strike
Bill Maher has delayed returning to his HBO talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors, a decision that follows similar pauses over the weekend by 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' 'The Talk' and 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'
Business
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
-
Clorox products in short supply after cyberattack
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations, hampering its ability to make its cleaning materials, Clorox said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
-
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
Sports
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.
-
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
-
Mostert runs for 2 TDs, Tagovailoa throws for another as Dolphins hold off Patriots 24-17
Tua Tagovailoa has heard a lot during his NFL career about his shortcomings. Beating the New England Patriots continues not to be one of them.
Autos
-
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.
-
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
The auto workers' strike against Detroit's Big Three went into its fourth day on Monday with no signs of an early breakthrough and against the threat that the walkout could soon spread.
-
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight. After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore.