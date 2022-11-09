A stunning draw as Democrats hold their own in the midterm elections
Facing tremendous headwinds and weighty history, Democrats fought Republicans to a stunning midterm draw.
Many Democrats went into election night dreading how bad their losses could be and pondering how to explain them. By Wednesday, they had quickly shifted into day-after hoping that they could actually maintain a voting majority in the Senate, celebrating victories in key governors' races, and aware that control of the House was still not declared.
Republicans were left grumbling about "candidate quality." Several candidates refused to concede in races that The Associated Press had called for their opponents.
The final numbers might not be known for weeks. There's still a chance Republicans could take unified control of Congress, and President Joe Biden's ambitions for the next two years would instantly shrink. The nation's fractious political divides remained on vivid display.
Democrats had plenty to savor in the morning light. But as they exhaled and Republicans lamented big gains that didn't materialize, there were larger problems that both political parties will need to address -- and soon.
For the Republicans, Donald Trump and his conspiracy-laden politics were exposed anew as a problem, one that this time likely blocked his party from achieving much bigger gains in a nationwide election. Instead of celebrating a red tsunami on Wednesday, Republicans faced a new round of infighting over Trump's role in the GOP and the red wave that wasn't.
"Every Republican in America this morning is waking up sick to their stomach," said Republican strategist David Urban, a former Trump advisor. "Live by Trump, die by Trump."
Whether that assessment is overheated will play out in the coming weeks, starting next Tuesday when Trump has promised a "major" announcement. Most available evidence shows he is still the most powerful figure in his party.
Given the political and economic climate, it should not have been difficult for Republicans to make major gains on Tuesday. Polling showed voters were deeply pessimistic about the state of the economy and the direction of the nation. President Biden's approval ratings were anemic. And history strongly suggested that any party holding the White House would bear the brunt of voter discontent.
But in several key races, the candidates backed by Trump stumbled.
In battleground Pennsylvania, Democrats won contests for Senate and governor against a pair of Trump loyalists who embraced his lies about the 2020 election. Democrat John Fetterman pushed past concerns about his health and his progressive policies to defeat Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor Trump picked from a crowded Republican primary field this spring. Trump defender Doug Mastriano was headed toward double-digit defeat in the governor's race.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of Trump's loudest cheerleaders in Congress, was locked in a close race with the final votes being counted.
It was much the same in Georgia, where Trump's hand-picked Senate nominee, former football star Herschel Walker, was running essentially tied with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock even as the state's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump opposed, cruised to reelection.
"Clearly, we lost races we should have won because Trump picked flawed candidates," said Republican strategist Alex Conant. "Georgia should have been a slam dunk."
"Trump's challenge," Conant added, "is that with every loss, his opposition grows stronger."
Indeed, as Trump-backed candidates flailed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential rival who Trump did not endorse, scored a resounding victory.
But for Democrats, a could-have-been-worse election night was not the same as a great one.
With several key races still too early to call, the Republican Party may still win control the House of Representatives for the next two years of Biden's presidency. And with that, the GOP could block the passage of any meaningful legislation while launching independent investigations -- even impeachment proceedings -- with impunity.
And while the Democrats avoided a political wipeout, some of the places they lost exposed deepening cracks in the racially diverse working-class coalition that has fueled their victories for years. It may be weeks or months before the exact extent of those cracks is known, but there is little doubt they are there.
Look no further than south Florida's Miami-Dade County, an overwhelmingly Hispanic former Democratic stronghold that Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, won as he cruised to reelection. Without Miami-Dade, Democrats have little path to future victories in a state that has been a perennial presidential battleground.
"It's just a reality. There's a universe of Latinos and African Americans who are voting Republican at a higher level for lots of reasons," said Democratic pollster John Anzalone, whose clients include Biden.
Democrats also lost suburban voters across New York and Virginia. In other districts, their candidates eked out victories in districts Biden had carried easily. They lost Hispanic communities across south Texas. And they lost in working-class regions across the Midwest, including Ohio, where moderate Democrat Tim Ryan failed to defeat Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance.
Overall, Democrats struggled to find a clear, compelling message, jumping from abortion to the economy to Social Security and back to abortion.
Even before polls closed, Third Way, a group led by moderate Democrats, issued an ominous warning about the party's damaged brand.
"While it might be comforting to blame any midterm losses solely on historical trends ... there is a much deeper problem at play," Third Way wrote in a memo. "Ultimately, there is no way for Democrats to build and maintain winning coalitions without repairing their damaged brand, even in an era where Republican candidates are increasingly extreme and women's fundamental rights are on the ballot."
Despite such concerns, history suggests Democrats should have had a much worse night.
Trump's GOP lost 63 House seats in the 2018 midterms. Former President Barack Obama's party lost 63 in 2010. Going back to 1934, the party that occupies the White House has lost on average 28 House seats and four Senate seats.
"We can't let the whiners and bedwetters win," Anzalone said. "If you're facing historically bad headwinds and should have major losses, but you've made these races incredibly close, then there are a lot of key races where the Democratic messaging was working."
EDITOR'S NOTE -- National Political Writer Steve Peoples has covered national politics for The Associated Press since 2011
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
The mayor of Coutts, Alta., says RCMP appeared to be caught off-guard by a protest blockade of the U.S -- Canada border crossing last winter, even though he warned the provincial government it could happen.
Canada
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida possibly as a Category 1 hurricane later today or tomorrow is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast.
-
Excessive worrying and fear: Signs you may be dealing with generalized anxiety disorder
If you’re constantly catastrophizing, worrying about 'what ifs', afraid of the unknown and feel the need to be in control, one psychologist says these are signs that you may be dealing with a generalized anxiety disorder.
-
Good Samaritan donates $300 after Ottawa poppy box stolen
A donation box stuffed with cash was stolen from a west Ottawa shopping mall, but a good Samaritan stepped up and gave back in a big way.
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
World
-
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
-
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
-
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
-
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
-
Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape
An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail Wednesday and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women's shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction.
-
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down airports and Disney World as well as prompting evacuation orders that included former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Politics
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
The mayor of Coutts, Alta., says RCMP appeared to be caught off-guard by a protest blockade of the U.S -- Canada border crossing last winter, even though he warned the provincial government it could happen.
-
Canada's looming Indo-Pacific strategy warns of China entanglement, boosts India ties
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will unveil Canada's strategy for the Indo-Pacific within a month. In a speech this morning, Joly says the strategy will see Canada moving closer to countries such as India, and taking a cautious approach with China.
Health
-
WHO reports 90 per cent drop in world COVID-19 deaths since February
The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90 per cent drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides 'cause for optimism,' but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up.
-
Are you struggling to book a doctor's appointment for your child? We want to hear from you
A rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus among children is leaving pediatric hospitals across Canada overwhelmed by the surge of new patients. If you are struggling to book an appointment with your child's doctor, we want to hear from you.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Sci-Tech
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
-
Twitter to add 'official' label to high-profile verified accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a grey 'official' label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
-
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will 'rewrite history' about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.
Entertainment
-
Sean Penn loans Oscar to Zelenskyy until Ukraine wins war
Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him: 'When you win, bring it back to Malibu.'
-
Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner's co-parenting with Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well. In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé.
-
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
Business
-
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
-
Elon Musk sold nearly US$4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
Elon Musk sold US$3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Retraining the brain: Halifax exhibit raises awareness about implicit biases and racism
A new interactive exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Halifax is examining the impacts of racism in Canada from people who have experienced it firsthand.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
-
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
-
Senegal star Sadio Mane leaves Bayern match with injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.