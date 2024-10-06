A strike on a mosque kills 19 as Israel bombards northern Gaza and southern Lebanon

Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early Sunday killed at least 19 people, Palestinian officials said, as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region.
Israel still battles Hamas a year after the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which has traded fire with Israel along the border since the war in Gaza began. Israel has vowed to strike Iran itself after Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.
The widening conflict risks further drawing in the United States, which has provided crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel. Iran-allied militant groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have joined in with long-distance strikes on Israel.
A stabbing and shooting attack at the central bus station in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba left one person dead and 10 wounded, according to first responders. Police said the woman killed was a border police officer. They did not identify the assailant but said they were treating it as a terror attack.
Israel is on high alert ahead of memorial events for the Oct. 7 attack, while rallies continue around the world marking the anniversary.
The Israeli strike hit a mosque where displaced people sheltered near the main hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah. Another four were killed in a strike on a school-turned-shelter near the town. The Israeli military said both strikes targeted militants, without providing evidence.
An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital morgue. Hospital records showed that those killed at the mosque were all men.
The Israeli military announced a new air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, home to a refugee camp dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. Israel has carried out several large operations there during the past year, only to see militants regroup.
The military said three soldiers were severely wounded in Sunday's fighting in northern Gaza.
Israel reiterated its call, from the early weeks of the war, for the complete evacuation of northern Gaza. Up to 300,000 people are estimated to have remained in the heavily destroyed north while around a million fled to the south.
Palestinians examine a destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
“We are in a new phase of the war,” the military said in leaflets dropped over the area. “These areas are considered dangerous combat zones.” A later statement said three projectiles were identified crossing from northern Gaza into Israeli territory, with no injuries reported.
Palestinians reported heavy Israeli strikes. The Civil Defense — first responders operating under the Hamas-run government — said it recovered three bodies, including a woman and a child, after a strike hit a home in the Shati refugee camp.
Residents mourned relatives. Imad Alarabid said on Facebook an airstrike on his Jabaliya home killed a dozen family members, including his parents. Saeed Abu Elaish, a Health Ministry medic, said he was wounded.
“Pray for us,” he wrote on Facebook.
Hassan Hamd, a freelance TV journalist whose footage had aired on Al Jazeera, was killed in shelling on his home in Jabaliya. Anas al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera reporter in northern Gaza, confirmed his death.
Israel's military says it has expanded the so-called humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people have sought refuge in sprawling tent camps there with little food, water or toilets. Israel has carried out strikes in the zone against what it says are militants hiding among civilians.
Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not say how many were fighters, but says a little over half were women and children.
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and took another 250 hostage. They still hold around 100 captives, a third of whom are believed to be dead.
In Beirut, airstrikes lit up the skyline and explosions echoed across the southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, overnight as Israel struck what it said were Hezbollah militant sites.
It was the heaviest bombardment since Sept. 23, when Israel escalated its air campaign. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the area was hit by more than 30 strikes.
“Yesterday was a tragic night; it was very difficult. All of us in Beirut could hear everything,” resident Haytham Al-Darazi said. Another resident, Maxime Jawad, called it “a night of terror.”
Targets included a gas station on the main highway leading to the Beirut airport and a warehouse for medical supplies, the news agency said. Some strikes set off a series of explosions, suggesting that ammunition stores were hit.
Israel’s military confirmed it was striking targets near Beirut and said about 130 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some intercepted.
Hezbollah said it successfully targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in northern Israel “with a large rocket salvo, hitting them accurately.”
It is not possible to verify battlefield reports from either side.
At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed and 1.2 million driven from their homes in less than two weeks. Israel says it aims to drive the militant group away from its border so that tens of thousands of Israeli citizens can return home.
Hezbollah, the strongest armed force in Lebanon, began firing rockets into Israel almost immediately after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, calling it a show of support for the Palestinians. Hezbollah and Israel’s military have traded fire almost daily.
Last week, Israel launched what it said was a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon after a series of attacks killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his top commanders. The fighting is the worst since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006. Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in ground clashes that Israel says have killed 440 Hezbollah fighters.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday reiterated his call for a partial arms embargo on Israel — a demand that prompted an angry response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a statement, Macron’s office said he favors a halt to arms exports for use in Gaza because a ceasefire is needed to stop the mounting violence and "clear the way to the political solutions needed for the security of Israel and the whole Middle East.”
Macron's earlier, similar remarks led Netanyahu to release a statement in which he referred to such calls as a “disgrace.”
Macron's office insisted that “France is Israel’s unfailing friend” and called Netanyahu's remarks “excessive."
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed.
Palestinians carry an injured man from a destroyed mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.