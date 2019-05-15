A sticky situation: 18,600 kilograms of honey spilled on highway
This photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a semi-trailer hauling honey overturned on a northwestern Indiana highway, spilling some of the sticky substance and restricting travel for hours in Hammond, Ind., Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Indiana State Police via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 3:28PM EDT
HAMMOND, Ind. -- A semi-trailer hauling honey overturned on a northwestern Indiana highway, spilling some of the sticky substance and restricting travel for hours.
State police say the semi was hauling about 18,600 kilograms of amber honey along Interstate 80/94 through Hammond when the driver lost control and the truck overturned about 6 a.m. CST Wednesday after its front axle apparently failed.
At least four large containers of honey began leaking, and the overturned semi was also leaking diesel fuel.
The crash prompted the closure of three of the highway's eastbound lanes at Calumet Avenue in Hammond. Police urged motorists to avoid what they called the "sticky situation" and seek alternate routes.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Wojas says all eastbound lanes were reopened about eight hours after the crash.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio could be latest White House hopeful
- Woman faces murder charge after allegedly pushing senior off a bus
- Prince Harry accepts apology for intrusive images
- Pregnant woman's baby cut from womb after her murder: Chicago police
- Plant contamination worries prompts closing of Ohio school