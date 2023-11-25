World

    • A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

    A police officer inspects the spot after a stampede at the venue of a music concert at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Nov.25, 2023. Four people died and dozens of students were injured in the incident. (AP Photo) A police officer inspects the spot after a stampede at the venue of a music concert at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Nov.25, 2023. Four people died and dozens of students were injured in the incident. (AP Photo)
    NEW DELHI -

    A stampede during a music festival at a university in southern India on Saturday killed at least four students and injured 60 others, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

    The disaster happened at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala state where students were enjoying a live musical event that was interrupted by rain, leading the audience to scamper for shelter that resulted in a stampede.

    At least two people among the injured are in critical condition, news website Indian Express reported.

    Pinarayi Vijayan, the top elected official in Kerala, said he had ordered an investigation.

