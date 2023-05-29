A Southwest pilot had to crawl into the cockpit window after the flight deck door was locked

A Southwest pilot had to crawl through an airplane window after a customer accidentally locked the flight deck door, according to the airline. (Courtesy Matt Rexroad / CNN) A Southwest pilot had to crawl through an airplane window after a customer accidentally locked the flight deck door, according to the airline. (Courtesy Matt Rexroad / CNN)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OBITUARY

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

