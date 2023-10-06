A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
Associated Press reporters saw emergency crews pulling the boy's body from the rubble of a building after the early morning attack. He was wearing pyjamas with a Spider-Man design.
The strike also killed the boy's grandmother and injured an 11-month-old child, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.
He said 28 people were wounded and rescue operations were continuing.
Officials said preliminary information indicated the Kremlin's forces used two Iskander missiles in the attack, the same as in the previous day's attack on the eastern village of Hroza that killed 51.
One of the missiles landed in the street, leaving a crater, and the other hit a three-story building, setting it ablaze, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
Debris and rubble littered the street. Surrounding buildings were blackened by the blast, which blew out windows and damaged parked cars.
Yevhen Shevchenko, a resident of a nearby nine-story building, said he was in bed when the attack occurred. "There was a blast wave, a powerful explosion. It blew out the windows and doors in the apartment," he said.
The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said the boy was killed as a result of the attack, which injured 23 people.
A day earlier, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile turned a village cafe and store in Hroza, a village in eastern Ukraine, to rubble, killing at least 51 civilians, according to Ukrainian officials.
Around 60 people, including children, were attending a wake at the cafe when the missile hit, the officials said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attending a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain to rally support from Ukraine's allies, called the strike a "demonstrably brutal Russian crime" and "a completely deliberate act of terrorism."
His visit to the summit aimed to secure more military aid, among other goals, and Zelenskyy said late Thursday that his efforts had produced results.
"We will have more air defence systems," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "There will be more long-range weapons."
The air defence systems are crucial as Ukrainian officials try to prevent attacks like the ones in Kharkiv and amid fears, Moscow will resume concerted attacks on power facilities during the winter, in a repeat of its tactics last year when it tried to break Ukrainians' spirit by denying them electricity.
Zelenskyy is also fighting against signs that Western support for his country's war effort could be fraying.
Concerns over the resupply of Ukraine's armed forces have deepened amid political turmoil in the United States and warnings that Europe's ammunition and military hardware stocks are running low.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting women's oppression
Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, who has campaigned for women's rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Ghost guns showing up at crime scenes in Canada but RCMP not keeping statistics
Even as the technology to produce so-called "ghost guns" becomes less expensive and more widespread, the RCMP is not keeping records on how often the weapons are used in crimes across the country.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
