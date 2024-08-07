World

    • Russian officials say they are fighting off a Ukrainian military incursion for a second day

    A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russian officials said Wednesday they were fighting off Ukrainian cross-border raids in a southwestern border province for a second day, as Kyiv officials remained quiet about the scope of the operation.

    The head of Russia’s Kursk border region urged residents to donate blood due to the intense fighting.

    “In the last 24 hours, our region has been heroically resisting attacks” by Ukrainian fighters, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram, adding that all emergency services were on high alert.

    If confirmed, the alleged cross-border foray could draw Russian reserves to the area, weakening Moscow’s offensive operations in several parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region where Russian forces have increased attacks to make the most of the summer fighting season.

    But it could risk stretching outmanned Ukrainian troops further along the front line, which is more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) long.

    Russian forces have swiftly repelled previous cross-border incursions, but not before they caused damage and embarrassed authorities.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that up to 300 Ukrainian troops, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles, had crossed into Russia and suffered heavy losses.

    It said Wednesday that military and border guard troops “continued to destroy Ukrainian military units in the areas alongside the border in the Kursk region.”

    The ministry said Russian forces backed by artillery and warplanes “didn't allow the enemy to advance deeper into the territory of the Russian Federation.”

    Ukrainian officials declined to comment, and it wasn't possible to verify the Russian claims.

    Open-source monitors have not been able to verify the claims. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War could not verify whether geolocated footage of damaged and abandoned armored vehicles seven kilometers north of the border west of Lyubimovka, in the Kursk region, were Ukrainian.

    The think tank also cast doubt on footage shared by Russian military bloggers claiming to show the aftermath of the Ukrainian raids. Most of the damage shown “appears to be the result of routine Ukrainian shelling and does not indicate that there was ground activity in the area,” it said in its daily report.

    Responsibility for previous incursions into Russia’s Belgorod and Bryansk regions have been claimed by two murky groups: the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, which are made up of Russian citizens and have fought alongside Ukrainian forces.

    Disinformation and propaganda have played a central role in the war, now in its third year.

    Some Russian war bloggers who have proved knowledgeable about the war said that Ukrainian soldiers were in Kursk.

    Rybar, a Telegram channel run by Mikhail Zvinchuk, a retired Russian Defense Ministry press officer, said Ukrainian troops had seized three settlements in the region and continued to fight their way deeper into it.

    Another pro-Kremlin military blog, Two Majors, claimed that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to 15 kilometers into the region.

    Neither claim could be independently verified.

    The Kursk region’s border with Ukraine is 245 kilometres (150 miles) long, making it possible for saboteur groups to launch swift incursions and capture some ground before Russia deploys reinforcements.

