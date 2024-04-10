World

    A Russian attack on a Ukrainian village kills a 14-year-old girl and two others, officials say

    KYIV, Ukraine -

    A Russian attack struck a grocery store and a pharmacy in a Ukrainian village close to the border with Russia on Wednesday, killing three people including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said, as the Kremlin's forces kept up a relentless bombardment.

    The strike on Lyptsi, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border, also injured a 16-year-old boy and a woman, officials in the northeastern Kharkiv region said. They did not specify what kind of weapons were used.

    Another strike with guided aerial bombs destroyed a hospital in Vovchansk, a town close to the border in the Kharkiv region, and injured a man, authorities said.

    With the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line barely budging in recent months, Moscow's army has kept parts of eastern and southern Ukraine under bombardment as the war stretches into its third year. The power grid has been a common target.

    That has prompted Ukraine's leaders to plea for more air defense systems and ammunition from Western partners. But most of Ukraine's air interceptors, as well as artillery shells, are provided by the United States, where further funding for Kyiv has been held up in Congress.

    The lack of artillery shells and air defenses is leaving Ukraine at the mercy of Russian attacks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

    "Ukraine simply cannot wait," Stoltenberg said in Brussels. "It needs air defenses, ammunition and aid now" from members of the military alliance.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kharkiv city is being devastated by Russian guided bombs that wreak wide destruction. Almost one fourth of the city has burned, he said.

    Kharkiv is near the border, "and this allows Putin to terrorize the city," Zelenskyy told a conference in Greece via videolink.

    Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia overnight Wednesday, a statement said.

    Attacks also destroyed energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Odesa, according to the governors of the southern regions. Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said two people were injured.

    Meanwhile, rescue workers recovered the bodies of two more people, including a 13-year-old boy, from the rubble of a building partially destroyed during a Russian aerial bomb attack in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Three died in all, Ukraine's emergency services said.

    Associated Press writer Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report.

