World

    • A roadside bomb in southwest Pakistan kills 2 children and a woman

    Pakistani police commandos attend a training session in Nowshera, near Peshawar Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. Authorities formed a Special Combat Unit after Taliban militants stormed a Peshawar school on Dec. 16, 2014 and massacred 150 children and teachers. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) Pakistani police commandos attend a training session in Nowshera, near Peshawar Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. Authorities formed a Special Combat Unit after Taliban militants stormed a Peshawar school on Dec. 16, 2014 and massacred 150 children and teachers. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
    Share
    QUETTA, Pakistan -

    CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

     A roadside bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least two children and a woman and wounding 15 people, authorities said.

    The bomb seemed to have been detonated remotely and an investigation was ongoing, said police official Mujirbur Rehman. He said the wounded included police and passersby and some were hospitalized in critical condition in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

    No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Pishin, a district in Balochistan. Suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups that have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

    Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack “do not deserve to be called humans.” He also vowed to continue the “war against terrorists and their facilitators until they are eliminated.”

    For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada

    They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.

    Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute

    The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News