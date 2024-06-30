World

    • A propane tank explosion in western Turkey has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

    Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP) Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP)
    Share
    ISTANBUL, Turkey -

    A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

    Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

    Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

    Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

    Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale

      Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.

    • The new airline rivalries: Air Canada vs. Porter, WestJet vs. Flair

      In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News