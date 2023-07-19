A powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 4 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, police and local media outlets said.
The storm was the second in two days to sweep over the two countries following a string of extremely hot and dry days. Elsewhere in Europe, a heat wave caused wildfires and public health warnings.
Two men died in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, after they were hit by falling trees, Croatian police said. A 50-year-old man was struck while outside in the street, and a 48-year-old man was in his car, a police statement said. Earlier, emergency doctor Ljupka Hitrova told the official Hina news agency that the two victims had multiple head injuries.
The civil protection service in eastern Croatia reported that one person died when a tree fell on their car in the town of Cernik.
Elsewhere in Zagreb, a 36-year-old man was severely injured when a construction crane collapsed, the police statement said.
The storm suddenly darkened the sky and brought blinding rain, flash floods and winds across Zagreb starting at about 4 p.m. It halted the city's transportation, caused power outages and left streets blocked with fallen trees.
Zagreb's emergency services asked citizens to be patient as hundreds of calls for help came in at once.
"We are appealing to the citizens to call only if in a life-threatening situation or of utmost necessity until the situation stabilizes," Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said on Twitter.
A similar situation was reported in neighboring Slovenia, where high wind toppled trees and blew off roofs.
Public broadcaster RTV Slovenia reported that one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on them in the Lake Bled area.
Authorities in Serbia issued a warning to citizens as the storm moved east. Wind gusts swooshed through Belgrade, the capital, on Wednesday evening, swirling leaves and dust as people scattered to seek protection.
Parts of the city were left without electricity, and the Belgrade airport temporarily closed down. A video posted on social media showed a huge crane falling.
Elsewhere in Serbia, residents reported cracked trees, falling bricks and flowerpots from balconies.
A powerful storm that brought relief from days of hot weather late Tuesday also caused chaos in Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia, tearing roofs off buildings and causing power outages.
Emergency services in the three countries reported hundreds of interventions as the storm swept through the region.
Slovenian authorities said tens of thousands of people were left without electricity and scores of campers evacuated their camps as strong winds overturned their tents.
The greatest damage was inflicted on high-altitude forests, the official STA news agency reported. Authorities warned climbers in the Alpine country to stay away from those areas.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to send him back any time soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals.
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes, wounding 12
Police in Kenya opened fire on protesters in clashes that left at least 12 people wounded Wednesday as the opposition organized demonstrations calling for the government of President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Team Canada feeling confident heading into first FIFA World Cup match
Team Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup, it is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government says Surrey to continue with municipal police force, not RCMP
The long tug-of-war over policing in B.C.'s second-largest city could be coming to an end after the provincial government mandated that Surrey move forward with a municipal force, rather than revert back to the RCMP.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Chow calls for 250 more shelter beds for refugees as key item in 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling on the city to open 250 additional shelter spaces for refugees as she takes part in her first council meeting as mayor.
-
Workers no longer picketing at Vancouver port, new 72-hour strike notice issued
Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.
-
Immigrant seniors lonelier than those born in Canada but research lacking: StatCan
After arriving from China in February 2016, Xihong Liu endured a Calgary winter that left him feeling socially isolated long after the snow gave way to spring sunshine.
World
-
A powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 4 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, police and local media outlets said.
-
Aerial footage shows progression of the Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction
Aerial video shows the reconstruction of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, where approximately 100 oak trusses will be installed at the end of August, years after a major fire tore though the famous French church.
-
A key part of Biden's strategy to control immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border gets a court hearing
A judge will hear arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit opposing an asylum rule that is a key part of the Biden administration's immigration policy.
-
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP's proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court
Alabama Republicans advanced new congressional lines Wednesday, a proposed map that Black lawmakers called an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to redraw districts to give Black voters a greater voice in elections.
-
Czech parliament approves treaty making it easier to deploy U.S. troops on Czech territory
The Czech Parliament gave its expected approval Wednesday to a defense treaty signed with the United States in May that would deepen military cooperation and make it easier to deploy U.S. troops on Czech territory.
-
Pittsburgh synagogue attack survivors testify about overcoming wounds both physical and emotional
Officer Tim Matson described in federal court Wednesday how he has tended a weed growing on his porch in the years since his body was shattered by bullet wounds in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, saying the hardy plant helped to restore his will to live.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union gives notice of renewed B.C. port strike, employers say
British Columbia port employers say the longshore workers union has given 72-hour notice of renewed strike action starting on Saturday morning.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
Health
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Researchers say modified version of CBD could help reverse fentanyl effects
Researchers at Indiana University say a modified version of cannabidiol, a chemical found in cannabis, could help reverse the effects of overdoses from drugs such as fentanyl.
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for US$190K — about 380 times its original price
A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for US$190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.
Entertainment
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, propelling the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after his death.
-
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing
An investigation into Tupac Shakur's unsolved killing has been revived. It took nearly three decades, but a new twist came when authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star's shooting death, they confirmed Tuesday.
-
Movie review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.
Business
-
Business owners raise concerns as B.C. port workers return to picket lines
B.C. port workers are back on strike after the union's leadership rejected a federal mediator's settlement, leaving local business owners worried about supply chain disruptions.
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Metro workers at 27 stores across GTA reach a deal and avoid a strike
Metro workers at 27 grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area reached a deal with the grocery giant just after midnight when they were set to go on strike.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
-
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Sports
-
Team Canada feeling confident heading into first FIFA World Cup match
Team Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup, it is currently ranked seventh in the world.
-
Canadian women relaxed ahead of World Cup opener but still face some injury issues
Canada looked relaxed at training Wednesday ahead of its FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Nigeria, although several players appeared to be working at their own pace.
-
Canadian diver McKay claims bronze at World Aquatics Championships in Japan
Canadian diver Caeli McKay captured bronze in the women's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.