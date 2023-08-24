A plane crash believed to have killed mercenary chief Prigozhin is seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash -- widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin's authority.
The founder of the Wagner military company and six other passengers were on a private jet that crashed Wednesday soon after taking off from Moscow, with a crew of three, according to Russia's civil aviation authority. Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead. But there has been no official confirmation.
At Wagner's headquarters in St. Petersburg, lights were turned on in the shape of a large cross, and Prigozhin's supporters created an improvised memorial outside. By Thursday afternoon, a small pile of red and white flowers lay outside the building, along with Wagner flags and candles.
Meanwhile, police cordoned off the field where the plane crashed a few hundred kilometres (miles) north of Moscow, as investigators studied the site, including debris from the plane. Vehicles were seen driving in to take away the bodies.
Putin remained silent as speculation swirled. On Thursday, he addressed the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via videolink, talking about expanding cooperation among the group's members. He didn't mention the crash and the Kremlin made no comment about it. As news of the crash broke a day earlier, he spoke at an event commemorating the WWII Battle of Kursk and hailed the heroes of Russia's war in Ukraine.
While the headlines in Western media have been dominated by the crash, Russian state media have not covered it extensively and instead focused Thursday on the summit and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed, including suggesting it could have been hit by an air defence missile or targeted by a bomb on board. Those claims could not be independently verified.
Russian authorities have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or gravely sickened in apparent assassination attempts, and U.S. and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.
"It is no coincidence that the whole world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced ex-confidant of Putin suddenly falls from the sky, two months after he attempted an uprising," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while acknowledging that the facts were still unclear.
"We know this pattern ΓÇª in Putin's Russia -- deaths and dubious suicides, falls from windows that all ultimately remain unexplained," she added.
Further fueling speculation that the plane crash was a strike at the heart of Wagner, among those aboard was a top Prigozhin associate, Dmitry Utkin, according to the civil aviation authority. Utkin's call sign was Wagner, which became the company's name.
The crash also came the same week that Russian media reported that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former top commander in Ukraine who was reportedly linked to Prigozhin, was dismissed from his post as commander of Russia's air force.
Prigozhin was long outspoken and critical of how Russian generals were waging the war in Ukraine, where his mercenaries were some of the fiercest fighters for the Kremlin. For a long time, Putin appeared content to allow such infighting -- and Prigozhin seemed to have unusual latitude to speak his mind.
But Prigozhin's brief revolt raised the ante. His mercenaries swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot. They then drove to within about 200 kilometres (125 miles) of Moscow and downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen Russian pilots.
Putin first denounced the rebellion -- the most serious challenge to his authority of his 23-year rule -- as "treason" and a "stab in the back." He vowed to punish its perpetrators -- and the world waited for Putin's move, particularly since Prigozhin had publicly questioned the Russian leader's justifications for the war in Ukraine, seen as a red line.
But instead Putin made a deal that saw an end to the mutiny in exchange for an amnesty for Prigozhin and his mercenaries and permission for them to move to Belarus.
Now many are suggesting the punishment has finally come.
"The downing of the plane was certainly no mere coincidence," Janis Sarts, director of NATO's Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, told Latvian television.
Even if confirmed, Prigozhin's death is unlikely to have an effect on Russia's war in Ukraine. His forces fought some of the bloodiest battles over the last 18 months, but pulled back from the frontline after capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut in late May. After the rebellion, Russian officials said his fighters would only be able to return to Ukraine as part of the regular army.
The Institute for the Study of War argued that Russian authorities likely moved to eliminate Prigozhin and his top associates as "the final step to eliminate Wagner as an independent organization."
Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press showed a private jet that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening, and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.
Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone showed a plane dropping like a stone from a large cloud of smoke, twisting wildly as it fell, one of its wings apparently missing. A freefall like that occurs when an aircraft sustains severe damage, and a frame-by-frame AP analysis of two videos was consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight.
