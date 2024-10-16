A photojournalist is fatally stabbed on a California trail. His teen son is charged in his death

WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
A photojournalist who covered world events such as the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, the fall of the Berlin Wall and Nelson Mandela's release from prison was fatally stabbed during a weekend hike in the San Gabriel Mountains and his 19-year-old son has been charged in the killing.
Paul Lowe, 60, a British photographer, war journalist and professor at the University of the Arts London, suffered "trauma to his upper torso" and was pronounced dead Saturday on a road near Stoddard Canyon Falls, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said in a news release.
The county medical examiner's office said Lowe died from a stab wound to the neck.
A man later identified as Lowe's son was seen driving away and was involved in a solo vehicle crash a few miles away. Based on evidence at the scene, coupled with statements made by the son and witnesses, he was arrested, the sheriff's office said.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder against the son, Emir Abadzic Lowe, in connection with his father's death, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
An email was sent Wednesday morning seeking comment from the district attorney's office, including when the son was expected in court and whether he had a lawyer.
Paul Lowe was a professor of conflict, peace and the image at the University of the Arts' London College of Communication, according to its website. An email seeking comment on Lowe was sent to the school.
His book, "Bosnians" documented 10 years of war and the post-war situation in Bosnia. It was published in 2005. More recent books include "Photography Masterclass", "Understanding Photojournalism," 'Reporting the Siege of Sarajevo" and "Photography, Bearing Witness and the Yugoslav Wars, 1988-2021," according to the website.
In an interview with "The Guardian," Lowe said he focused on casualities and hospital patients during the early days of the siege of Sarajevo. He eventually became preoccupied with what happens to people when "reduced to the medieval conditions caused by a siege."
"People would risk their lives for a little pleasure," he said. "And it could be very hard on kids, who obviously didn't want to be stuck indoors. During quieter periods, they were able to go outside more -- I took a picture of children swimming in the river during a ceasefire. But the river, like so much of the city, was clearly visible to Serbian snipers. One winter, I attended an awful scene: a group of five or six children had been killed by a shell while sledging in front of their house."
He discussed a photo he took of a child on a street with a ball. "It's such an ordinary thing for a kid to do, but it's happening against the backdrop of the tank trap, a hint of the ever-present danger," he said.
Many people paid tribute to Lowe.
"Paul was a very talented, courageous and committed photojournalist who repeatedly put himself in harm's way to show the world the reality of war zones and humanitarian crises around the world," said Santiago Lyon, a former vice president and director of photography at The Associated Press who worked with Lowe during the siege of Sarajevo in the early 1990s. "He then became an accomplished and well respected educator dedicated to preparing future generations of photojournalists. His untimely death has profoundly affected the photojournalism community and we are in shock."
Lowe taught at an academy through The VII Foundation, which trains and equips journalists from communities underrepresented in the media.
"Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family," the foundation posted in a statement online.
Impaired driving charges against a Brampton, Ont., man have been dismissed after his lawyer successfully argued that his Charter rights were breached during his Sudbury-area arrest.
Israeli airstrikes pounded areas across Lebanon, killing at least 21 people, officials said Wednesday, including more than a dozen in a southern town where Israeli bombardments in previous conflicts are seared into local memory.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to say whether he's spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, but if the two did speak Trump said, it would be 'a smart thing' for the United States.
Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man jailed for two years for discrediting the army after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, alleged after his release on Tuesday that he had been held in dreadful conditions.
British lawmakers are voting on a bill to strip hereditary aristocrats of the right to sit and vote in the House of Lords after more than 700 years.
The British government says India should co-operate with Canada's investigation into accusations that its government has been involved in an escalating number of violent crimes in Canada.
Amid mounting pressure from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider stepping down as party leader, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says there should be 'robust' conversations on the topic.
A Winnipeg high school student placed second in an international neuroscience contest where she competed against nearly 3,000 other students from 40 countries in Chicago, Ill.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.
Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked a New York judge Tuesday to force prosecutors to disclose the names of his accusers in his sex trafficking case.
Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.
Rufus Wainwright says he was 'horrified' to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of 'Hallelujah' during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.
The diplomatic row between Canada and India could derail a trading relationship that already underperforms its potential, experts warn.
Scotiabank says Cedar Leaf Capital is set to become Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer after getting the green light from regulators.
In 2018, Jason Bennett packed up and moved to the South American country of Colombia permanently after "falling hard" for Medellín, once one of the most notorious cities in the world. He now works for himself, running two companies, from his "adopted home."
Life extension might be a lofty — and dubious — pitch, but it’s a common theme among new social and wellness clubs, opulent high rises and private retreats.
Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus teammates were given a few options for how to handle their emotions during the Blue Jackets’ home opener.
The Winnipeg Jets have started the 2024-25 season undefeated on the ice and have seen a bump in season ticket buyers off of it.
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
With the cost of inflation and shrinkflation, Maritimers are paying more for Halloween candy this year.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
Advance polls close at 8 p.m. Thursday after record numbers of B.C. voters cast an early ballot on previous days.
Members of B.C.’s Sikh community are speaking out following the stunning RCMP allegations that Indian diplomats are linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil.
Metrolinx has made significant changes to its senior leadership team as the provincial transit agency struggles to get two light rail projects on track, a new memo obtained by CTV News Toronto shows.
Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.
RCMP have arrested an Airdrie man accused of fraud and laundering money.
A Calgary conference is set to look at how Canada has fallen behind in terms of productivity and how the situation can be turned around.
An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing criminal charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
People travelling on VIA Rail trains through Ottawa are being warned of potential delays of up to an hour due to new restrictions imposed by Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks.
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station.
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a mother and son — Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, and Giuseppe Arcuri, 59 — last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.
Educational support staff at Edmonton Public Schools will hold strike votes over the coming days.
It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop all day today. But, we have a few scattered showers in the area this morning and there's a very good chance of some showers this evening.
The big guns finally came through to blast the Edmonton Oilers out of their season-starting slump.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.
Advance polls in the New Brunswick election brought out 110,364 eligible voters on Saturday and Tuesday, surpassing pre-pandemic advance voter turnout.
One man was taken to the hospital last month following an attack at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
The stage is set at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building for the 2024 Leaders Debate. The event follows a tradition of broadcast events that began all the way back in 1957.
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
More than a dozen Chihuahuas were found abandoned in crates at the side of a rural road last month.
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
A 61-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on a gravel road north of Elliot Lake.
London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
Man wanted by southern Ontario police allegedly found intoxicated at Midland church service.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Neighbourhood safety plans are launching for several Windsor communities.
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Glen Morningstar of Blind River won the Ontario 49 top prize of $2 million in the Sept. 7 draw.
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
