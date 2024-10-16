World

    • A photojournalist is fatally stabbed on a California trail. His teen son is charged in his death

    Heavy clouds move over the San Gabriel Mountains range in this view from Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Heavy clouds move over the San Gabriel Mountains range in this view from Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    Share
    LOS ANGELES -

    A photojournalist who covered world events such as the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, the fall of the Berlin Wall and Nelson Mandela's release from prison was fatally stabbed during a weekend hike in the San Gabriel Mountains and his 19-year-old son has been charged in the killing.

    Paul Lowe, 60, a British photographer, war journalist and professor at the University of the Arts London, suffered "trauma to his upper torso" and was pronounced dead Saturday on a road near Stoddard Canyon Falls, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said in a news release.

    The county medical examiner's office said Lowe died from a stab wound to the neck.

    A man later identified as Lowe's son was seen driving away and was involved in a solo vehicle crash a few miles away. Based on evidence at the scene, coupled with statements made by the son and witnesses, he was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder against the son, Emir Abadzic Lowe, in connection with his father's death, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

    An email was sent Wednesday morning seeking comment from the district attorney's office, including when the son was expected in court and whether he had a lawyer.

    Paul Lowe was a professor of conflict, peace and the image at the University of the Arts' London College of Communication, according to its website. An email seeking comment on Lowe was sent to the school.

    His book, "Bosnians" documented 10 years of war and the post-war situation in Bosnia. It was published in 2005. More recent books include "Photography Masterclass", "Understanding Photojournalism," 'Reporting the Siege of Sarajevo" and "Photography, Bearing Witness and the Yugoslav Wars, 1988-2021," according to the website.

    In an interview with "The Guardian," Lowe said he focused on casualities and hospital patients during the early days of the siege of Sarajevo. He eventually became preoccupied with what happens to people when "reduced to the medieval conditions caused by a siege."

    "People would risk their lives for a little pleasure," he said. "And it could be very hard on kids, who obviously didn't want to be stuck indoors. During quieter periods, they were able to go outside more -- I took a picture of children swimming in the river during a ceasefire. But the river, like so much of the city, was clearly visible to Serbian snipers. One winter, I attended an awful scene: a group of five or six children had been killed by a shell while sledging in front of their house."

    He discussed a photo he took of a child on a street with a ball. "It's such an ordinary thing for a kid to do, but it's happening against the backdrop of the tank trap, a hint of the ever-present danger," he said.

    Many people paid tribute to Lowe.

    "Paul was a very talented, courageous and committed photojournalist who repeatedly put himself in harm's way to show the world the reality of war zones and humanitarian crises around the world," said Santiago Lyon, a former vice president and director of photography at The Associated Press who worked with Lowe during the siege of Sarajevo in the early 1990s. "He then became an accomplished and well respected educator dedicated to preparing future generations of photojournalists. His untimely death has profoundly affected the photojournalism community and we are in shock."

    Lowe taught at an academy through The VII Foundation, which trains and equips journalists from communities underrepresented in the media.

    "Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family," the foundation posted in a statement online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News