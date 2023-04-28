A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
Nicole Teliano used to play games on her phone in the mayor’s office while her mother worked down the hall several evenings a month, tending to the tedious, often acrimonious task of serving in local government.
The 11-year-old girl didn’t mind sharing her mother, Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, with the nearly 50,000 residents of the central New Jersey town, the young people she nurtured as a pastor of a prosperity gospel church in Newark or the Nigerian church colleague she married in a festive ceremony in Abuja in November.
“Well, my mom was a little bit of extra, so I could share a little bit. There was enough to go around,” Nicole said in a family interview with The Associated Press this month.
Now, friends and loved ones are asking for help figuring out who gunned down the charismatic 30-year-old Dwumfour outside her Sayreville home on Feb. 1. The case is reverberating from New Jersey to West Africa, with touchpoints including politics, religion and money that echo across continents.
Authorities aren't saying much. Dwumfour’s parents and new husband Peter Ezechukwu, who hoped to join his wife in the United States this spring but instead came for her funeral, are frustrated by the ongoing silence. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said it recognizes their concerns but needs to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“Eunice was too good of a person to let (her death) go unanswered,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said at a Feb. 8 memorial service, where hundreds mourned the stylish preacher known as “Pastor Eunney_K.”
“That smile" of hers, Kilpatrick said, “is not going to let us give up.”
A COMMUNITY SHAKEN
Dwumfour (pronounced JEWM’-for), the eldest of five children born to Ghanaian immigrants, had been active in Christian ministry since she was a teen. She graduated from Newark public schools and, after having Nicole, earned a degree in women’s studies from William Paterson University in 2017.
During the 2021 council campaign, she described herself as a business analyst and volunteer EMT, and said she had moved to Sayreville in 2017 because it was a safe community. She had first joined the local Human Relations Commission, then won a close race for city council in 2021, running on a Republican ticket with church friend Christian Onuoha. Their surprise victories left the council with a 3-3 partisan split instead of a 5-1 Democratic majority.
Tensions often ran high at council meetings. It was something that Dwumfour addressed head-on in January. “It’s 2023 and my prayer for everyone is that our mindset will change,” Dwumfour said. “I'd like to wish everyone a happy and glorious new year.”
Four weeks later, she was dead.
Just before the shooting, Dwumfour dropped off a housemate who had been grocery shopping with her. She lived in the suburban apartment complex, Camelot at La Mer, with her daughter and two church friends, family said.
“We were waiting for my mom to look for a parking space, and then she was taking a lot of time, so we started calling her over and over and over, but it wouldn’t pick up. And then we heard gunshots, and we started calling the police,” recalled Nicole, who had dinner ready for her mother. “I thought it was fireworks.”
Neighbours saw a man in dark clothes argue with Dwumfour at her driver’s side window, then open fire before running toward the nearby Garden State Parkway and disappearing. Her white Nissan SUV rolled down the street and smashed into two parked cars.
Family lawyer John Wisniewski acknowledges that it could take time to examine everything from Dwumfour’s cellphone data to the bitter squabbles on council to the global nature of her work with her church, Champions Royal Assembly. With his help, the family finally met with investigators in March. He believes they're “looking at everything.”
But people close to her fear the death of yet another Black woman in America will be forgotten.
“It’s just not common for somebody to come home from work and be ambushed in her parking lot,” said Karl Badu of The Church of Pentecost, the family’s pastor. “She was a councilwoman who just got murdered, brutally.”
FOCUSED ON FAITH
Most of Dwumfour's time and energy seemed devoted to Champions Royal Assembly, which met four or five times a week in a small storefront above a Goodwill store in Newark, where nearly one in three people live in poverty.
“God loves a cheerful giver!” Dwumfour said in a 2017 sermon posted online, extolling a central tenet of the prosperity gospel theology: that good things come to those who tithe.
Senior Pastor Joshua Iginla, who married Dwumfour and Ezechukwu in November, founded the group in 2006 and now oversees an 80,000-seat church in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. He travels by private jet and — according to his social media posts and Nigerian news outlets — gives away luxury cars, cash, generators and grain to widows, actors and others on his birthday, He also has a base in Johannesburg with his South African wife and bought a home in Springfield, New Jersey, a New York suburb, linked to his former wife, in 2017. Calls to that home went unanswered.
But court records and tax filings suggest money was tight in the church’s newer U.S. operations. Dwumfour, as an officer, had been named in a series of landlord-tenant disputes in Newark dating from 2017 to 2020 involving a related church entity, the Fire Congress Fellowship. That entity saw its income drop sharply in recent years — from about US$250,000 in 2017 to just US$350 in 2020 as the pandemic took hold.
And an eviction warrant had been sought on Jan. 3 for her Camelot unit before property managers dismissed the case on Jan. 16, according to court records. That same month, Dwumfour wrote on LinkedIn that she was looking for a new job.
Dwumfour and Nicole had previously stayed at a second unit at Camelot, one listed as the business address for both church entities. Pastor Osi King, a regional church administrator linked to that unit, did not return calls seeking comment.
Dwumfour made US$5,000 a year for her Sayreville council work and, based on the tax filings, did not appear to take a salary from the church. The church had paid the down payment on her vehicle, but not the monthly payments, her parents said. Nicole thinks her mom also did some work as a nursing assistant, though other family members could not confirm that.
Onuoha, who does campus outreach for Champions Royal Assembly, held the lease on the Camelot unit where Dwumfour was staying when she died. He had hoped she might soon take it over.
“I was just so happy that she was married,” Onuoha, who spoke movingly about Dwumfour at the memorial, told AP. She seemed, he said, to be in “a very good place.”
Nicole was not so sure. She said her mother seemed down in her final days. “That week, she started acting sad,” Nicole said. She asked what was wrong, and her mother replied, “It’s just work. It’s a lot.”
“I knew it was something else,” Nicole said quietly.
Dwumfour’s husband spoke with her from Abuja an hour before she was killed. It was “just normal: ‘I love you.’ ‘How are you?’” said Ezechukwu, 36. “My wife’s always a happy woman. Even if she has an issue, you can never tell. Because she always smiles.”
Her father, noting her generosity, said Dwumfour once gave the full contents of her bank account — some US$3,000 — to a relative in need. He had named her for his mother, giving her the middle name Konadu.
“I love her so much, and she loved me too,” Prince Dwumfour said. “Oh, I’m going to miss her.”
A CONTENTIOUS COUNCIL
At the first borough council meeting of the year on Jan. 3, tempers flared over leadership assignments before Onuoha was named council president and Dwumfour — despite once saying she'd thought poorly of police growing up in Newark — the public safety chairperson.
She urged harmony in the new year.
“I’m not here because of the (Republican) party or any other thing. I’m here because I was appointed here by God., … and I’m here for my conscience," Dwumfour said.
Three months later, the community is still reeling from her death. Kilpatrick, the mayor, announced on April 10 that she will not seek reelection. She and her family are concerned about a threatening letter sent to her while her friend's killing goes unsolved.
Nicole is spending more time with her grandparents as she adjusts to life without her mother, whose words of wisdom she prefers to keep private. She had to give up the French bulldog mix she walked after school, which they had named Excellence. She also continues to spend time with her father. He did not return a message from the AP.
And Ezechukwu? Instead of a new life with Dwumfour, he has only memories and cellphone photos of their four-year romance, burnished through semi-annual church conferences held around the world.
“Nigerians," Ezechukwu said, "want to know: ’What really happened? We believe in America — authority, the police and everybody. … We need justice for her.”
The family worries that day may never come.
“And the fear. Just to be plain honest — this is a Black woman, the first Black councilwoman in Sayreville. Are they just going to sweep this under the rug just like every Black person?” Badu asked. “We just need some assurance, that’s all.”
-----
AP reporter Michael Rubinkam contributed to this report from Sayreville and investigative researcher Randy Herschaft from New York.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
BREAKING | High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that one of the men convicted in a 2007 gangland murder should have the chance to provide evidence related to allegations of police misconduct and treatment in solitary confinement.
Trudeau says government making 'serious offers' to end public service strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government is making 'serious offers' in a bid to bring a strike of its largest public sector union to an end.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
Canada
-
Trudeau says government making 'serious offers' to end public service strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government is making 'serious offers' in a bid to bring a strike of its largest public sector union to an end.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that one of the men convicted in a 2007 gangland murder should have the chance to provide evidence related to allegations of police misconduct and treatment in solitary confinement.
-
Mechanical issue in Canadian plane delays Sudan airlift, as Turkish plane shot at
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane that has since been resolved.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces decision on Surrey police transition, recommends SPS
The B.C. government is recommending that Surrey continue the transition to a municipal police force, citing concerns about the local RCMP detachment's ability to quickly rehire officers if it remains the police of jurisdiction in the city.
-
Ontario casinos faces long road to recovery after ransomware attack, expert says
Technology analyst Carmi Levy said the ransomware attack that knocked the servers out to Gateway Casinos facilities in Ontario is the digital equivalent of recovering from a major fire or similar disaster.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks soon: TASS
Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold talks in the near future on a peace deal to try to settle their long-running differences, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the secretary of Armenia's Security Council as saying.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
-
Motorcycle suicide bomber launches Pakistan attack, at least three soldiers killed
A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up as militants attacked a temporary military camp in northwest Pakistan and at least three soldiers were killed, security officials and the army said on Friday.
-
A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
Friends and loved ones of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour are asking for help figuring out who gunned down the charismatic pastor-politician outside her Sayreville home on Feb. 1. The case is reverberating from New Jersey to West Africa, with touchpoints including politics, religion and money that echo across continents.
Politics
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Wrexham: An intoxicating tale of Hollywood glamour and sporting romance
In an often brutal and bleak world, the recent resurgence of Wrexham, the city as well as the soccer club, lifts the soul. Tourists smile when asked for their thoughts on this small industrial city near the English-Welsh border, brought to the world's attention by the soccer club's owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.