A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an 'overall security' role in Gaza indefinitely
Israel will take "overall security responsibility" in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and levelled whole swaths of the territory.
In an interview with ABC News that aired late Monday, Netanyahu expressed openness to "little pauses" in the fighting to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of some of the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war.
But he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages, and the White House said there was no agreement on U.S. President Joe Biden's call for a broader humanitarian pause after a phone call between the leaders.
The war has come at a staggering cost. Airstrikes have reduced entire city blocks to rubble, and around 70% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, with many heeding Israeli orders to head to the southern part of the besieged territory, which is also being bombed.
Israeli troops have been battling Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, and have succeeded in cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. Food, medicine, fuel and water are running low, and United Nations-run schools-turned-shelters are overflowing.
The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday, including over 4,100 minors. More than 2,300 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the ministry said. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of fighters.
About 1,400 people in Israel have died, mostly civilians killed in the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas. Israelis observed a moment of silence Tuesday in memory of the victims. The 30th day is a milestone in Jewish mourning, and memorial events are planned in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Israel has vowed to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities -- but neither Israel nor its main ally, the United States, has said what would come next.
Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by "those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas," without elaborating.
"I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have it. When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine," he said.
Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem -- the three territories that Palestinians want for a future state -- in the 1967 Mideast war.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community and continues to occupy the West Bank. It withdrew its troops and more than 8,000 Jewish settlers from Gaza in 2005, though it has maintained control over the territory's airspace, coastline, population registry and all but one of its border crossings.
Hamas seized power from forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas two years later, confining his Palestinian Authority to parts of the West Bank.
Since then, Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza to varying degrees. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas from rearming, while Palestinians and rights groups see it as a form of collective punishment.
For now, Israel's troops are focused on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which before the war was home to some 650,000 people. Israel says Hamas has extensive militant infrastructure in the city, including a vast tunnel network, and accuses it of using civilians as human shields.
Several hundred thousand people are believed to remain in the north in the assault's path. The military says a one-way corridor for residents to flee south remains available, and thousands have travelled it in recent days. But many are afraid to use the route, part of which is held by Israeli troops.
Residents in northern Gaza reported heavy battles overnight into Tuesday morning in the outskirts of Gaza City. The Shati refugee camp -- a built-up district housing refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and their descendants -- has been heavily bombarded from the air and sea over the past two days, residents said.
Marwan Abdullah, who is among thousands of people sheltering at Gaza City's Shifa Hospital, said they heard constant explosions overnight as ambulances brought dead and wounded in from the Shati camp. "We couldn't sleep. Things get worse day by day," he said.
A strike early Monday hit the roof of Shifa Hospital, killing a number of displaced people sheltering on its top floor and destroying solar panels, said Mohamed Zaqout, general manager of all hospitals in Gaza. The panels have been helping keep power on in the facility, which has been reduced to using one generator because of a lack of fuel.
In southern Gaza, where Palestinians have been told to seek refuge, an Israeli airstrike destroyed several homes early Tuesday in the town of Khan Younis. First responders pulled five bodies -- including three dead children -- from the rubble, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.
AP video taken at a nearby hospital showed a woman desperately searching for her son and then crying and kissing him when she found him, half-naked and bloodied, but apparently without serious injuries. A girl sobbed next to a baby lying on a stretcher wrapped in a blanket, apparently dead.
The war has also stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group trading fire along the border. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the war began, mainly during violent protests and gun battles with Israeli forces during arrest raids.
The military says 30 Israeli troops have been killed since the ground offensive began. Hamas and other militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, disrupting daily life even as most are intercepted or fall in open areas. Tens of thousands of Israelis have evacuated from communities near the volatile borders with Gaza and Lebanon.
Hundreds of trucks carrying aid have been allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt since Oct. 21. But humanitarian workers say the aid is far short of mounting needs. Egypt's Rafah Crossing has also opened to allow hundreds of foreign passport holders and medical patients to leave Gaza.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel open to 'little pauses' as it bombards Gaza
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an 'overall security' role in Gaza indefinitely
Israel will take "overall security responsibility" in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and levelled whole swaths of the territory.
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
More than 1 in 3 Canadians went a year without dental visit: Statistics Canada
More than one third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to US$50 billion
WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office-sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.
NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia's pullout
NATO on Tuesday announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia's pullout from the deal. The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.
Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35
Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI Miami,' has died. He was 35.
Canada
-
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
-
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel open to 'little pauses' as it bombards Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' in Gaza 'for an indefinite period' after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to 'little pauses' in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.
-
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
-
NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia's pullout
NATO on Tuesday announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia's pullout from the deal. The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.
-
Jewish man in L.A. dies after confrontation during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations
A 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after falling and striking his head following a confrontation the previous day during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.
-
What to know about Elijah McClain's death and the cases against police and paramedics
A jury has acquitted a Denver-area police officer of manslaughter, following trial testimony that he put Elijah McClain in a neck hold before the Black man was injected with the powerful sedative ketamine by paramedics and died.
-
Aid trickles in as survivors salvage belongings from rubble in Nepal villages struck by earthquake
Survivors of an earthquake that flattened villages in Nepal's northwest mountains searched through the debris of their collapsed homes for any salvageable belongings Monday as aid trickled into the remote area.
Politics
-
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza.
-
Fighting climate change shouldn't come at expense of working class: Manitoba premier
Tackling climate change should not come at the expense of the working class, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told CTV's Power Play on Monday, arguing that Canadians need flexibility in the face of high inflation.
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Health
-
More than 1 in 3 Canadians went a year without dental visit: Statistics Canada
More than one third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Why we could see more bouts of intense northern lights in the next year
On the heels of an active weekend for northern lights across the globe, scientists are anticipating even more vibrant shows in the coming months.
Entertainment
-
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
-
Ex-gang leader to get date for murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 is expected Tuesday to learn the date for his murder trial, probably next year.
-
Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35
Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI Miami,' has died. He was 35.
Business
-
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to US$50 billion
WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office-sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.
-
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
Lifestyle
-
Mind-altering ketamine becomes new pain treatment in the U.S., despite little research or regulation
As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy.
-
Quebec retirees win $55M lottery jackpot on Halloween
Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Sports
-
Afghanistan wins toss and bats against Australia in Cricket World Cup match
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in its Cricket World Cup match on Tuesday. Both sides are in contention for the two remaining semifinal spots, with host's India and South Africa already assured their place in the knockout stages.
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
-
'I owe everything to her:' Bombers' Brady Oliveira credits success to mom Shani
When Shani Oliveira is told youngest son Brady proudly calls himself a "momma's boy," she pauses before she responds.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.