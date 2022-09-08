A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

The British monarchy's rules state that "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies." That means Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

