World

    • A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to 'unauthorized interference'

    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russian forces targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.

    A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He said that no one was injured.

    The Ukrainian air force later confirmed an Iskander-M ballistic missile was used in the attack, the first attempted missile strike on Kyiv in almost two months.

    Elsewhere in Ukraine, the strikes killed four people in three regions: two in Kherson, one in Dnipropetrovsk and another in Zaporizhzhia, local officials reported.

    Ukraine's air defence systems actively repelled attacks in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions. The country's air force said Russian troops launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones, of which 19 were shot down.

    The strike in the Odesa region damaged the city's port infrastructure and a small community of cottages, injuring three people including a 96-year-old woman, said regional governor, Oleh Kiper.

    Russian forces also launched an X-31 aircraft missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile overnight, said Ukrainian military spokesperson Yuri Ihnat, but did not give further details.

    In Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said that its aerial strikes had hit an ammunition depot serving the 43rd mechanized brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces near the village of Devichki in the Kyiv region. In an online statement, it said that Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Smolensk and Moscow regions.

    Smolensk governor, Vasiliy Anokhin, posted on social media that no one was wounded in the attack.

    Meanwhile, trains carrying cargo in Russia's Ryazan region were derailed Saturday morning due to "unauthorized interference," Moscow rail operator MZHD said.

    Russian law enforcement said that 15 train carriages had been derailed southeast of the capital, while MZHD reported the number as 19. Several Russian media outlets also reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity on Saturday morning, although this could not be independently verified by The Associated Press.

    Russian officials have previously blamed pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for several attacks on the country's railway system since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022, although no group has claimed responsibility for the damage.

    Kyiv has not commented on Saturday's attacks.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

      As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    • At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars

      Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News