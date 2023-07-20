A Miami mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say. She's been arrested

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse, formerly known as the Dade County Courthouse, stands in Miami, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Police say an 18-year-old Miami woman tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. She appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday, July 19,2 023, following her arrest on charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and was released from jail Thursday on a $15,000 bond. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File) The Miami-Dade County Courthouse, formerly known as the Dade County Courthouse, stands in Miami, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Police say an 18-year-old Miami woman tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. She appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday, July 19,2 023, following her arrest on charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and was released from jail Thursday on a $15,000 bond. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)

