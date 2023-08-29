'Farewell ceremony' for Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin has taken place, spokespeople say
Spokespeople for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin say a "farewell ceremony" for the mercenary boss took place behind closed doors.
A terse statement on social media said Tuesday that "those who wish to bid their farewell" to him should go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, his hometown.
It wasn't clear from the statement if Prigozhin has already been buried or it was yet to happen.
The Kremlin said earlier that President Vladimir Putin wasn't planning to attend the funeral.
This is a developing story. The Associated Press's previous story follows below.
President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin said, following reports that the mercenary chief who challenged the Russian leader's authority would be buried Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn't say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, adding that he couldn't comment on a private family ceremony.
St. Petersburg's Fontanka news outlet and some other media said the 62-year-old Prigozhin could be laid to rest as early as Tuesday at the city's Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has been used for high-profile military burials. Heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin's parents are also buried, but no service was immediately held and police left.
Later in the day, a funeral was held at St. Petersburg's Northern Cemetery for Wagner's logistics chief Valery Chekalov, who died in the Aug. 23 crash alongside Prigozin. Several hearses were seen driving from a central hall used for memorial ceremonies to Beloostrovskoye cemetery on the city's outskirts, but they later drove away.
The tight secrecy and confusion surrounding the funeral of Prigozhin and his top lieutenants reflected a dilemma faced by the Kremlin amid swirling speculation that the crash was likely a vendetta for his mutiny.
While it tried to avoid any pomp-filled ceremony for the man branded by Putin as a traitor for his rebellion, the Kremlin couldn't afford to denigrate Prigozhin, who was given Russia's highest award for leading Wagner forces in Ukraine and was idolized by many of the country's hawks.
Putin's comments on Prigozhin's death reflected that careful stand. He noted last week that Wagner leaders "made a significant contribution" to the fighting in Ukraine and described Prigozhin as a "talented businessman" and "a man of difficult fate" who had "made serious mistakes in life" but "achieved the results he needed -- both for himself and, when I asked him about it, for the common cause, as in these last months."
Although both were from St. Petersburg, Prigozhin and the Russian leader were not known to be particularly close.
Prigozhin, an ex-convict who earned millions and his nickname "Putin's chef" from lucrative government catering contracts, served Kremlin political interests and helped expand Russia's clout by sending his mercenaries to Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and other countries. Wagner, one of the most capable elements of Moscow's forces, played a key role in Ukraine where it captured the Ukrainian eastern stronghold of Bakhmut in late May.
Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, noted that Prigozhin has become a legendary figure for his supporters who are increasingly critical of the authorities.
"Prigozhin's funeral raises an issue of communication between the bureaucratic Russian government system that doesn't have much political potential and politically active patriotic segment of the Russian public," Markov said.
The country's top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Prigozhin's death on Sunday.
The committee didn't say what might have caused Prigozhin's business jet to plummet from the sky minutes after taking off from Moscow for St. Petersburg. Just before the crash, Prigozhin had returned from a trip to Africa, where he sought to expand Wagner Group's activities.
Prigozhin's second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer who gave the mercenary group its name based on his own nom de guerre, was also among the 10 people who died in the crash.
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to crash, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin's foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin rejected Western allegations the president was behind the crash as an "absolute lie."
The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership. The brutal and profane leader ordered his mercenaries to take over the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then began a march on Moscow. They downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen pilots.
Putin denounced the revolt as "treason" and vowed to punish its perpetrators but hours later struck a deal that saw Prigozhin ending the mutiny in exchange for amnesty and permission for him and his troops to move to Belarus.
The fate of Wagner, which until recently played a prominent role in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, is uncertain.
Putin said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, move to Belarus or retire from service. Several thousand have deployed to Belarus, where they are in a camp southeast of the capital, Minsk.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre's Conservatives to debate trans rights, vaccine mandates, housing policies at party convention
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: These conservative politicians claim they're protecting kids, but they're making victims of them
In his column for CTVNews.ca, for NDP leader Tom Mulcair calls out senior politicians he accuses of using the issue of gender identity to gain support of certain voters, at the expense of the fundamental right to equality.
Yellowknife on 'Phase 3' of re-entry plan. Here's what that means
With a major fire being held away from Yellowknife, the city has kickstarted plans to return evacuees to their homes. Here's what to know.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
BREAKING | Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
Six students from the same Toronto high school graduate with 100 per cent grades
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
The lawyer for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison.
-
Yellowknife on 'Phase 3' of re-entry plan. Here's what that means
With a major fire being held away from Yellowknife, the city has kickstarted plans to return evacuees to their homes. Here's what to know.
World
-
Vatican seeks to tamp down outrage over pope's words of praise for Russian imperial past
The Vatican on Tuesday sought to tamp down an uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia's imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.
-
'Farewell ceremony' for Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin has taken place, spokespeople say
Spokespeople for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin say a 'farewell ceremony' for the mercenary boss took place behind closed doors.
-
Man who killed 3 at a Florida Dollar General used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
The Jacksonville shooter used to work at a dollar store and stopped in at one before a security guard's presence apparently led him to instead target the Dollar General down the road, where he killed three people.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.
-
The Jacksonville shooter killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family
A.J. Laguerre worked at a Dollar General store after finishing high school to help support the grandmother who raised him. Angela Michelle Carr was an Uber driver beloved by her children. Jerrald Gallion relished weekends with his 4-year-old daughter.
-
Saudi Arabia gets an unlikely visitor when a plane full of Israelis makes an emergency landing
A plane carrying Israelis home from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia before flying back to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, in what Israel praised as a sign of goodwill as Washington works to establish formal relations between the two countries.
Politics
-
Poilievre's Conservatives to debate trans rights, vaccine mandates, housing policies at party convention
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
-
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
-
Suncor's revised focus on oil production proof of need for emissions cap: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is more convinced than ever of the need to regulate emissions in the oil and gas industry, following a prominent CEO's comments about refocusing his company on oil production.
Health
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
'Like hearing an old friend': Woman speaks for first time since stroke thanks to AI-powered tech
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus have 'wildly different' relationships with fame
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her life in a 10-part TikTok series inspired by her new song, "Used to Be Young." In one video, the singer reflected on her relationship with fame and her country-star dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Business
-
Canadian farmers to reap less wheat than expected due to drought
Canadian farmers will harvest less wheat than expected after dry conditions in parts of the Prairie provinces shrunk yields, a government report showed on Tuesday.
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
-
Suncor's revised focus on oil production proof of need for emissions cap: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is more convinced than ever of the need to regulate emissions in the oil and gas industry, following a prominent CEO's comments about refocusing his company on oil production.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
-
Six students from the same Toronto high school graduate with 100 per cent grades
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Sports
-
Women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
-
The U.S. Open is the noisiest Grand Slam thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans
The U.S. Open is loud. When a big star is on the court or when an American is competing, the roars get wild and the fans are more noticeable to players than those at Wimbledon and the French Open.
-
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behaviour at the Women's World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
Autos
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.
-
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
-
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.