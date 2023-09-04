A massive wildfire in northeastern Greece is gradually abating, with over 700 firefighters deployed

Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty

Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

